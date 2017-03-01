sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 01.03.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,075 Euro		-0,005
-6,25 %
WKN: A111YN ISIN: CA45107N2059 Ticker-Symbol: YQGB 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ICONIC MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ICONIC MINERALS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,075
0,081
16:02
0,076
0,08
16:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ICONIC MINERALS LTD
ICONIC MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ICONIC MINERALS LTD0,075-6,25 %