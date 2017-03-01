Marks Waypoint's 2nd and 3rd H135 deliveries and first into Australia

Waypoint Leasing ("Waypoint"), the largest independent global helicopter leasing company, today announced that it will deliver two Airbus Helicopters H135s from its order book on lease to Mackay Helicopters Pty Ltd ("Mackay"), a leading Australian helicopter operator. Waypoint's H135s will operate out of Mackay's North Queensland Base on specialist helicopter marine pilot transfer operations.

Ian Vanderbeek, CEO of Aviator Group, Mackay's parent company, said, "The H135 is an excellent addition to our fleet and is the ideal aircraft for our business. We worked closely with Waypoint during the tender process and found them to be very knowledgeable and responsive to our needs and requests."

Chris Wakefield, Vice President of Sales and Relationship Management, Australia and New Zealand at Waypoint, added, "We are excited to support Mackay Helicopters in its successful tender in North Queensland and to further reinforce the H135's position in the light twin category. We have enjoyed working with the impressive Mackay team and hope to further develop our strong relationship."

Since its inception in 2013, Waypoint has been active in supporting oil and gas, utility, firefighting and other industrial-focused helicopter operators. This transaction will further diversify Waypoint's activity into the utility support segment. Waypoint's portfolio includes more than 140 aircraft for 28 customers in 30 countries with total assets in excess of $1.6 billion. Additionally, Waypoint has firm and option orders with aircraft manufacturers for more than 110 helicopters valued at more than $1.3 billion, to be delivered over the next five years.

About Waypoint

Waypoint is a global helicopter leasing company that provides operating lease and financing solutions to helicopter operators worldwide. Waypoint differentiates itself with a senior management team that has direct helicopter operating and leasing experience in key helicopter markets around the world, having leased helicopters across Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North and South America. Waypoint serves a wide range of sectors including oil and gas, emergency medical service, search and rescue, firefighting and governmental support. In addition to Ireland, Waypoint has offices in London, the United States, Canada, Singapore, Brazil, South Africa, and Australia. Further information is available at www.waypointleasing.com.

About Mackay

Mackay Helicopters is part of the Aviator Group of companies, a provider of specialist helicopter services in Australia. The Group's operations include Marine Pilot Transfer, Search and Rescue (SAR), Executive Charter, Utility, Contract Services, Electronic News Gathering, Tourism, as well as Film and Photographic work.

