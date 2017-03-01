SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 03/01/17 -- Octane AI, a platform that makes it easy to create and manage a bot you can use to engage with and build your audience on Facebook Messenger, has officially opened its platform to the public. The company launched its beta program in November of 2016 with partners including 50 Cent, Aerosmith and Magic Mike Live, has doubled the size of its team and effectively helped customers turn botmaking into a seamless experience, regardless of technical expertise.

As part of this public launch, Octane AI is also announcing Convos: The easiest way to create native content for Messenger. Convos is the next frontier of bot engagement and will open the door to a flood of innovative and quality content to the one billion people who use Messenger. Convos takes Octane AI's platform from a technical tool to a content creation platform -- enabling anyone to create and share conversational content for their bot. Partners leveraging Convos span from brands to celebrities and musicians, including: Maroon 5, 50 Cent, Aerosmith, Jason Derulo, Phantogram, Lindsay Lohan, Phil Libin, Magic Mike Live, KISS, Jeremiah Owyang, Brigade, The Cato Institute, Interscope Records, The Struts, Weedhorn, KTVU Fox 2, Daniel Pink, Jeffrey Hayzlett, David Hornik, Samasource, Brian Solis and NextShark.

"Octane AI has been instrumental in helping us connect with fans on Messenger," said Freddie Morris, director of social media & digital marketing at Career Artist Management and Maroon 5. "Convos took that connection to a new level and our latest single COLD is a great example. Convos allowed us to give a sneak peek to fans early on and helped us share and scale across all our platforms. Our Maroon 5 bot feels less like a bot and more like an extension of the band thanks to Octane AI. It will be a key component in all our campaigns moving forward."

Convos is a truly innovative core feature of Octane AI's bot platform that lets you quickly and easily create interactive conversations between your bot and your audience. While most of the content we read and engage with right now is passive, Convos allows readers to actually drive the conversation. Furthermore, it allows anyone to create conversational content with the same ease as writing a blog post -- chefs can teach their most popular recipes to fans, fashion bloggers can give more insight into their favorite looks and how to pair them, artists can release the inspiration behind their favorite song. More specifically, with Convos you can:

Create conversational content with multiple endings, storylines, and tangents.

Share step-by-step instructional content.

Tell stories through interactive conversations.

Build an FAQ people can talk to.

Integrate links, images, animated gifs, videos, audio, and merchandise throughout the experience to aid in better storytelling.

Create a unique URL for your Convos that can be shared across any platform.

Replicate yourself as a bot.

"Convos enables everyone to create native, shareable content for bots. It's fun, conversational, interactive, and incredibly engaging," said co-founder & CEO of Octane AI, Matt Schlicht. "This is a completely new type of content and it's just the beginning for what Octane AI powered bots will allow you to do. We can't wait to see what people create."

Convos is available exclusively through the Octane AI platform.

About Octane AI

Octane AI is the easiest way to create and manage a bot you can use to engage with your audience on Messenger. Octane AI removes all the technical barriers to bots and allows you to focus on being creative with the content of your bot. Businesses, brands, celebrities, and people use Octane AI to interact with their combined 100+ million fans on Messenger. The company was founded in 2016 by Matt Schlicht, Ben Parr and Leif K-Brooks and is based in San Francisco.

