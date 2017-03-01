Global Blockchain for Enterprise Applications Market Report 2016-2025: Analysis of the $19.9 Billion Market with Profiles of 22 Key Industry Players Across 19 Industries - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Mar 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



According to this new report, annual revenue for enterprise applications of blockchain will increase from $2.5 billion worldwide in 2016 to $19.9 billion by 2025.



There has been much ado about blockchain: a distributed data verification technology wherein financial and operational transactions are recorded and validated across a network, rather than through a central authority.

This distributed ledger technology can be confounding as enterprises wrestle with how best to utilize it, but at the same time blockchain promises radically different approaches and efficiencies for transaction processing, asset management, intra-organizational execution, and identity management.

The technology that began with Bitcoin is enjoying a blossoming beyond cryptocurrency and the transfer of money, to an architecture able to support many types of transactions, from logging an event, to signing a document, to allocating energy between parties, and far beyond.

In the last year alone, over a hundred financial institutions, more than two dozen governments, and countless corporations and venture capitalists have invested more than $1 billion into blockchain startups. But through the fog of hype lies the sobering reality that this is a market of extreme nascence and fragmentation; a notable void of in-production or at-scale implementations; and a lack of regulatory, legal, governance, collaborative, economic, digital, and even cultural precedent.

Despite significant hurdles, however, blockchain has the potential to impact a wide variety of industries.

This analysis has identified 29 distinct use cases for enterprise blockchain, many of which offer significant advantages in terms of cost savings, efficiency, security, and compliance compared to traditional systems and business processes.

This report examines market trends, technology issues, key use cases, and industry players in the rapidly evolving enterprise blockchain sector. The study includes granular market sizing and revenue forecasts for 29 use cases spanning 19 industries, segmented by implementation category and world region, for the 10-year period from 2016 through 2025.

The report also includes in-depth profiles of 22 key industry players.

Key Questions Addressed:

- What are the key use cases for distributed ledger technologies within various industry sectors?

- What is the current state of the blockchain market and what drivers and barriers will shape its development over the next 5-10 years?

- What are the key business benefits for organizations implementing distributed ledger technologies?

- What are some of the key barriers to adoption and growth of blockchain in enterprise markets?

- Who are the key players in the enterprise blockchain market, what is their competitive positioning, and which ones are poised for greatest success?

- What is the size of the blockchain market opportunity and how does it vary by industry and use case?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

- Introduction

- Market Drivers

- Market Barriers

- Technology Issues

- Enterprise Use Cases for Blockchain

- Market Forecast

2. Market Issues

- Blockchain Definition and Overview

- Market Drivers



- The Integration of Financial Transaction and Operational Execution

- Blockchain Enables Visibility in the Absence of Trust

- Increased Efficiencies Emerge When Code Mediates Transactions

- Enhanced Security

- Cost Reductions and Business Model Impacts



- Market Barriers



- Reputation Hurdles in a Nascent Market

- The Network Effect

- Significant Collaboration and Infrastructural Development Required

- The Need for Governance and Stakeholder Alignment in Decentralized Structures



- Policy, Legal, and Regulatory Precedents Require Overhaul



- Blockchain Calls for Redefining Identity and Data Ownership

- The Evolving Question of Privacy on the Blockchain

- A Need for Simplicity

- A Wide Range of Constituencies Influence Blockchain Development



- Developers and Engineers

- Startups and Innovators

- Financial Institutions and Merchants

- World Governments and Regulators

- Consortia

- Enterprise Technology Vendors

- Miners

- Investors

- Consumers

3. Technology Issues

- An Exploration of Blockchain Architecture



- Public Blockchains

- Private Blockchains

- Semi-Private or Hybrid Blockchains

- Blockchain as a Bundle or Ã€ la Carte

- A Chip off the Old Blockchain



- The Lack of Interoperability and Universal Standards



- In the Race toward Blockchain, Customization Slows Interoperability and Thwarts Simplicity

- Incumbent Systems: Overhaul or Integration?



- Security Considerations

- Technology Supporting Privacy

- But Can Blockchain Really Scale?



- Transaction Volume and Storage

- Energy Consumption

- Scalability of Private Blockchains



- Decentralized Autonomous Organizations, The DAO, and Current Implications



- The Rise and Fall of The DAO

- Implications from a Cautionary Tale

4. Enterprise Use Cases for Blockchain

- Enterprise Applications and Use Cases for Blockchain

- Payments, Transaction Processing, and Settlement



- Payments

- Peer-to-Peer Crowdfunding and Lending

- International Currency Transfer

- Trade Finance

- Syndicated Loans

- Post-Trade Clearing and Settlement

- Property Title Ownership Transfer

- Property & Casualty Insurance Claims Processing

- Microinsurance



- Microtransactions



- Rewards and Loyalty-Based Microtransactions

- Digital Media Microtransactions and Rights Mgmt.

- Digital Advertising Management

- Online Gaming

- Decentralized Energy Transmission and Distribution



- Asset Management



- The Internet of Things, Machine-to-Machine Communications, and Device Interactions

- Supply Chain Management

- Interorganizational Record-Keeping

- Physical Asset and Anti-Counterfeit Certification

- Decentralized Online Storage



- Identity and Access Management



- Identity Access and Endorsement Management

- Government Services, Documentation, and e-Residency

- Identity Anti-Counterfeit

- Voting

- Proxy Voting

- Patient Records Management

- Genomic Data Management



- Automated Compliance



- Anti-Money Laundering and Know Your Customer Verification



- Prediction Markets



- Decentralized Prediction Markets



- Game Changing Use Cases Depend on Regional Economics

5. Key Industry Players

- Bitcoin Blockchain

- Ethereum

- Blockchain Technologies Corp

- Factom

- Chain

- IBM

- Microsoft

- ConsenSys

- 21.co

- Filament

- Slock.it

- Gem

- Everledger

- Xapo

- Abra

- Hyperledger Project

- R3

- Digital Asset Holdings

- Ripple

- Visa

- Barclays

- Overstock.com

- Additional Industry Participants

6. Market Forecasts

- Forecast Methodology

- Global Market Forecasts

- Enterprise Blockchain Revenue by Industry

- Blockchain Revenue by Use Case

- Blockchain Revenue by Implementation Category

- Blockchain Revenue by Region



- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



- Blockchain's Cost Savings and Service Revenue

7. Key Findings, Recommendations, and Conclusions

- Key Findings

- Recommendations

- Conclusions

8. Company Directory

9. Acronym and Abbreviation List

10. Table of Contents

11. Table of Charts and Figures

12. Scope of Study, Sources and Methodology, Notes

