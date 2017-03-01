Enphase has been a visionary in the global solar industry, as a pioneer and leader in the microinverter space, as well as the first company to launch an AC-wired home battery solution.

However, like many innovative companies in the PV and energy storage space Enphase, or rather its investors and former employees, have paid a price for the company being a leader. Enphase has struggled to with hold its own against other power electronics makers with competing and less expensive solutions, and has not turned a profit in a year and a half.

However, Enphase's Q4 2016 financial results show that the company is moving back towards a stronger position. During the quarter Enphase increased revenue 38% year-over-year to $91 million, while shipping 194 MW-AC of microinverters, bringing it to a record 726 MW-AC shipped over the full year 2016.

And while Enphase is still dripping red ink, the company's margins are recovering. Enphase brought its operating margin to -11% during the quarter, up from -20% in the prior quarter, and narrowed losses to $12 million.

Enphase has been on a precarious path since making a decision to cut prices to reduce market share in late 2015, which was followed by significant restructuring beginning in 2016, including repeatedly ...

