Avnet (NYSE: AVT), a leading global technology distributor, today announced that Supply & Demand Chain Executive has selected Gerrit de Haas, vice president, Logistics for EMEA, and Yael Shloush, supply chain solutions architect, as 2017 Pros to Know. The Supply Demand Chain Executive Pros to Know is an annual listing of the top supply and demand chain industry professionals. With these awards, a total of 13 Avnet executives have made this distinguished list of supply chain professionals.

The Pros to Know Awards recognize supply chain executives in manufacturing and non-manufacturing enterprises who are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies' supply chains for the significant challenges of today's business climate. Supply Demand Chain Executive received more than 300 entries for the 2017 Pros to Know Award.

de Haas is an accomplished supply chain and logistics operations leader with more than 20 years of experience. He is responsible for leading Avnet's delivery of market-driven global logistics and value-added services in EMEA, including management of Avnet's five warehouses in Europe. He leverages Avnet's global infrastructure, supply chain expertise and technology capabilities to help Avnet customers achieve their supply chain goals within EMEA and on a global scale.

"Gerrit's extensive knowledge of the logistics industry and focus on maintaining and increasing supply levels ensure that Avnet's customers can deliver their products in both established and emerging markets around the world," said Mike Buseman, Chief Global Logistics and Operations Officer, Avnet. "He focuses on understanding the long-term needs of Avnet customers to determine the best logistics strategy despite rapidly changing requirements, dynamic market changes, and evolving laws and regulations."

As supply chain solutions architect for Avnet Velocity, Avnet's global supply chain solution innovation center, Shloush designs sophisticated, end-to-end solutions for both the digital and physical supply networks of organizations throughout the global electronics ecosystem. With more than 17 years of progressive supply chain management experience, combined with a passion for analytics, she develops complex, next-generation supply chain systems and delivers rapid, high-quality results.

"With trade finance increasingly impacting supply chain innovation and performance, Yael has architected complex financial and analytical tools for global customers and suppliers. The resulting data on working capital, cost to serve, inventory and other financial KPIs have an important impact on product and business strategy," said Wade McDaniel, vice president of solutions architecture, Avnet. "Yael also has been instrumental to several enterprise transformation projects that reduce product cycle times and optimize distribution centers, ensuring further success for Avnet customers."

A complete listing of the 2017 Pros to Know is available on the Supply & Demand Chain Executive website at www.SDCExec.com.

About Supply Demand Chain Executive

Supply Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com.

About Avnet

From idea to design and from prototype to production, Avnet supports customers at each stage of a product's lifecycle. A comprehensive portfolio of design and supply chain services makes Avnet the go-to guide for innovators who set the pace for technological change. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

