KMWorld once again ranks Mindbreeze among the 100 companies that matter in knowledge management. The US magazine is dedicated to news and information about content, knowledge and document management.

"Being included for the 8th time in a row in KMWorld's 100 companies that matter in knowledge management is a tremendous achievement. Internationally known customers, a high degree of innovation, and an extremely motivated, fast-growing team are the cornerstones of our success story. With more than 9 years of experience in the IT appliance sector, our Mindbreeze InSpire appliance enables sophisticated enterprise search and information insight. In 2016, we expanded our partner network to provide even higher-level service and to ensure that our customers gain maximum benefit without having to mess around with complex, tedious installation - true out-of-the-box functionality," says Daniel Fallmann, founder and CEO of Mindbreeze.

For many years, Mindbreeze has focused intently on the understanding and intelligent linking of structured and unstructured corporate information. Mindbreeze InSpire is not only the perfect replacement for the Google Search Appliance, but also the right choice for taking the next step in corporate information insight. The configuration is simple, and data source crawling can begin almost immediately. Mindbreeze InSpire unites business information from company-internal data sources and from the Internet into a semantic knowledge base. Mindbreeze InSpire also ensures that each user will find only the corporate data which he or she is authorized to access by verifying access rights directly from indexed data sources.

Mindbreeze has already established a powerful international network of partners in countries such as Australia, Benelux, Canada, China, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Slovakia, Spain, Mexico, New Zealand, and the United States.

"The banner of knowledge management spans a wealth of territory to encompass solutions that range in functionality from the tried-and-true to the futuristic. Those designated to this year's list of KMWorld 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management run the gamut of capabilities, but share such similar characteristics as innovation, ingenuity, usefulness and resourcefulness," says KMWorld Editor Sandra Haimila. "Moreover, the companies on this list create solutions that help their customers turn vast amounts of data into usable knowledge that they can leverage to enhance collaboration, gain insights and achieve their goals."

KMWorld is the leading information provider serving the Knowledge Management systems market and covers the latest in Content, Document and Knowledge Management, informing more than 21,000 subscribers about the components and processes and subsequent success stories that together offer solutions for improving business performance. KMWorld is a publishing unit of Information Today, Inc.

Mindbreeze, headquartered in Linz, Austria, is a leading provider of appliances for enterprise search, big data and knowledge management. Our insight engine understands information and enables a consolidated view of the company's knowledge regardless of where (data sources) and how (structured, unstructured) it is saved.

