

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump had been expected to unveil a revised immigration ban on Wednesday, but the signing off the executive order has reportedly been delayed.



The decision to delay came on the heels of Trump's generally well-received speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.



A senior administration official told Politico the delay was due to the busy news cycle amid widespread coverage of Trump's speech.



The official indicated Trump wants the revised order to get plenty of attention, saying the order needs to have 'its own time to breathe.'



Last month, a federal appeals court upheld an injunction against Trump's original executive order on immigration, which included a controversial ban on immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries.



Trump condemned the decision as 'disgraceful' and repeatedly argued that the original order would eventually be upheld by the courts.



The revised order is expected to drop Iraq from the list of countries whose citizens will be temporarily barred from getting visas, according to Politico.



Sources familiar with the plan told CNN legal permanent residents and existing visa holders will also be excluded from the ban.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



