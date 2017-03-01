Sign Lease Agreement With Curaçao Airport Holdings

Establishing Curacao as a new gateway for international commodity trading

A long term lease agreement between Curaçao Airport Holdings (CAH) and C-MCC Development Group LLC, was signed in Curaçao on Monday, February 13, 2017. The agreement provides for the Airport Terminal Building, and 200 additional acres 81 hectares for the development of the Curaçao-Multi Commodities Centre (C-MCC) Worldwide Free Trade Zone. The C-MCC will be the economic engine-to-spur development in Curacao's Airport City as well as stimulating trade throughout the Americas.

Eugene Rhuggenaath: Minister of Economic Development, Curacao Suzy Camelia-Römer: Minister of Transport, Traffic and Urban Planning, Curacao Ian MacDonald: President, Curacao-Multi Commodities Centre (C-MCC) Worldwide George Kearns: Chairman and CEO, Curacao-Multi Commodities Centre (C-MCC) Worldwide Henk de Zeeuw: Managing Director, KPMG Corporate Finance René Ph. Römer Managing Director CEO, Dutch Caribbean Securities Exchange (DCSX)(Photo: Business Wire)

The C-MCC Development Group LLC is a US-based development group and holding company of C-MCC Worldwide, with extensive experience in international real estate development, technology, and international commodity trading. Patterned after the successful Dubai Multi Commodities CentreDMCCand the Dubai International Financial CentreDIFClocated in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the C-MCC Worldwide Free Trade Zone will establish Curaçao as the Western Hemisphere's gateway for international commodity trading, serving North, Central and South America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and Asia.

The C-MCC will integrate the proven business models of DMCC and DIFC, in Curacao, utilizing many of the key executives responsible for the rapid growth of DMCC. They will be supported by Curaçao's remarkable resources including a deep-water harbor and airport, a burgeoning technology sector, and the country's central location and reach into the markets of the Americas. The C-MCC Worldwide office will bring international commodities trading both physical and electronic in gold, diamonds, precious metals, precious stones and other commodities including oil, steel and coffee. This initiative will subsequently be followed by a second phase free trade zone development on the island, also under the management of C-MCC Worldwide.

Commenting on the project, Ian MacDonald, President of the C-MCC Development Group LLC, and former Executive Director of the DMCC in Dubai,said, "The vision to create free trade zones in an empty desert in Dubai was the catalyst in transforming the land into a thriving, robust modern economy with world class iconic buildings. During my tenure at DMCC we witnessed an influx of major global institutions and multinational corporations join the free trade zone." Similarly, C-MCC Worldwide's aim is to provide an ecosystem of physical, financial, technological and regulatory infrastructure required to enable and streamline business, trade and establish Curacao as the Western Hemisphere's premiere international trading hub and gateway to the world, thereby playing a decisive role in the economic evolution of Central and South America.

George Kearns, C-MCC Chairman and CEO, added, "I am delighted with, and have the highest confidence in the breadth and depth of the management team we have assembled. Their highly relevant experience, as with Ian MacDonald, is an exceptional resource for C-MCC and assures its future growth and success. As the first of its kind free trade zone in the Western Hemisphere, the team will drive the success of C-MCC Worldwide, supporting businesses and communities through this unique, centralized and proven value proposition."

Demonstrating their commitment and support of this strategic collaboration, CEO René Römer of the Dutch Caribbean Securities Exchange (DCSX) stated: "the DCSX is highly enthusiastic about this development; the C-MCC can potentially bring so much business to and through our Island that the possibilities can probably not be grasped by many at this stage. Talking about Curacao as a financial, trading and logistics "hub", this development could be, to use a modern term: really next level".

Organizations participating in the long term lease signing, in addition to the C-MCC Development Group LLC and Curaçao Airport Holdings (CAH) included the following: Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP); Office of the Minister of Economic Development; Office of the Minister of Transport, Traffic and Urban Planning; StudioAcht Caribbean Architects B.V.; KPMG Corporate Finance; Dutch Caribbean Securities Exchange (DCSX); USSMART Congressional Initiative; Van Eps Kunneman/VanDoorne; International Preparedness Associates (IPA) Security; Blue Nap Americas (Tier 4 Network access point data center); UTS.

C-MCC Worldwide is a free trade zone initiative that will provide an ecosystem to facilitate physical,commodity trading, financial, technological and regulatory services through Curacao. It is the first free zone entity of its kind in the western hemisphere, that will establish Curacao as the premiere international trading hub and gateway to the world. The establishment of the C-MCC will reduce political and economic risk, and revolutionize the growth of trade, business and communities in many regions of the world.

Curacao Airport City Masterplan 2015 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ioMv6jsED2U&t=3s

