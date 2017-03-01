Expansion Driven by Further Developing AI And Machine Learning Capabilities for Rocket Fuel's Predictive Marketing Platform

Rocket Fuel Inc. (NASDAQ:FUEL), a leading predictive marketing platform provider, today announced the opening of an office in Prague, Czech Republic. This new location will allow Rocket Fuel to expand its global presence and leverage Prague's diverse tech talent to build out its engineering team.

"As Rocket Fuel shifts its business toward predictive marketing, it's important that we continue expanding our engineering team with the best in the industry to enhance the tools and AI-based capabilities we give to clients," said Rick Pittenger, SVP of Engineering at Rocket Fuel. "Prague is already a growing tech hub and we very excited about connecting with the breadth of talent in the local market to help us do this."

As part of Rocket Fuel's dedicated investment into research and development, the Prague office expansion supports continued focus on enhancing predictive marketing capabilities. Specifically, Rocket Fuel's Prague office will focus on further development of the data science behind the company's artificial intelligence and machine learning. With the addition of the Prague office, Rocket Fuel will have 25 offices, in 10 countries.

On March 2nd, Rocket Fuel will celebrate its expansion into Prague by hosting a 'Tech Night' networking event for the local tech community and engineers. For more information or to register for this event go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rocket-fuel-tech-night-tickets-31852933983?aff=ampmlt

About Rocket Fuel

Rocket Fuel is a predictive marketing software company that uses artificial intelligence to empower agencies and marketers to anticipate people's need for products and services.

Rocket Fuel is headquartered in Redwood City, Calif., and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "FUEL." Rocket Fuel, the Rocket Fuel logo, Moment Scoring, Advertising That Learns and Marketing That Learns are trademarks or registered trademarks of Rocket Fuel Inc. in the United States and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170301006027/en/

Contacts:

Rocket Fuel Inc.

Kristin Holloway, 415-757-2300

Director of Communications and PR

kholloway@rocketfuelinc.com