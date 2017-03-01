Hernia Repair Devices Market 2015-2022: Inconsistent Reimbursement Policies and Market Substitutes Pose Significant Threat to Established Market Players - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Mar 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Hernia Repair Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Hernia Repair Devices in US$ Million. The Global market is analyzed by the following Segments: Biologic Meshes, and Synthetic Meshes.

The report profiles 27 companies including many key and niche players such as



Agency for Medical Innovations GmbH ( Austria )

) Angiologica B.M. SRL ( Italy )

) Aspide® Medical ( France )

) Assut Europe S.p.A. ( Italy )

) Atrium Medical (US)

B. Braun Melsungen AG ( Germany )

) Cook Medical, Inc. (US)

Cousin Biotech ( France )

) Davol, Inc. (US)

Ethicon, Inc. (US)

FEG Textiltechnik mbH ( Germany )

) LifeCell Corporation (US)

Lotus Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Medtronic, Inc. (US)

Proxy Biomedical Ltd. ( Ireland )

) W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview



Biological Meshes Making Their Mark over Synthetic Meshes

Current and Future Analysis

By Region

By Product Segment

Evolution of Hernia Repair

Suture Repair

Reinforced Metal Sutures

Plastic Mesh

Polyethylene Mesh

Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE) Mesh

2. Market Drivers & Trends



Rising Aging Population Leading to More Incidences of Hernias

Emerging Markets to Drive Market Growth

Rising Demand for Advanced Meshes Aiding Market Growth

High Recurrence Rate

Increased Preference for Surgeries Leading to Increased Demand

Unmet Needs to Drive Market Growth

Major Hindrances in Market Growth

High Cost Impeding Significant Uptake of Devices in New Markets

Inconsistent Reimbursement Policies and Market Substitutes Pose Significant Threat to Established Market Players

Complications of Hernia Repair Surgery and Mesh

Regulations on Robotic Surgery Hindering Increased Adoption

Competitive Scenario

Opportunities for Established and Future Players

Market Trends

Tension-free Repair Procedures Gaining Wider Acceptance

Mosquito-Net Mesh Vis-a-Vis Traditional Mesh

Superior Features of Advanced Meshes Generating Increased Demand

Robotic Surgeries Gaining Popularity

3. Innovations in Hernia Repair Device Market



OviTex Range of Reinforced Bioscaffold Products

GORE® SYNECOR Biomaterial

A Unique Hybrid Device

LifeMesh Self-fixating Mesh

AbsorbaTack 30X Fixation Device

LiquiBand® Fix8®

4. Hernia Mesh Recalls/withdrawals and Lawsuits



Complications from Usage of Hernia Repair Mesh

Recalls/Withdrawals by Major Companies

Atrium

Maquet

Getinge Group

C-QUR Hernia Mesh

Ethicon

Johnson & Johnson

Physiomesh

Proceed Hernia Mesh

Covidien

Medtronic

Surgipro

Davol

C.R. Bard

Ventralex ST Hernia Mesh

Lawsuits Being Faced by Meshes of Major Companies

Select List of Lawsuits Being Faced by Major Companies

5. Product Overview



Hernia Repair

Types of Hernia Repair

Tension Repair

Tension-free Open Repair

Laparoscopic Tension-free Repair

Hernia Repair Devices

Hernia Trusses

Mesh Repair

Various Types of Mesh Placement

Distinct Features of Woven and Knitted Hernia Mesh Fabric

US Patents for Hernia Repair Devices

Anterior-side Hernia Repair Devices

Posterior-side Hernia Repair Devices

Mesh Materials and Different Meshes Types

Major Advantages and Disadvantages of Permanent (Polyester and Polypropylene) Synthetic Mesh Materials

Advantages and Disadvantages of Commonly Used Mesh Brands

Quick Glance on Select New Generation Meshes

6. Products Innovations/introductions



Gore Unveils GORE® SYNECOR Biomaterial

Covidien Introduces Symbotex Composite Mesh in the US

Covidien Introduces ReliaTack Articulating Reloadable Fixation Device

Cook Rolls Out Zenapro Hybrid Hernia Repair Device

7. Recent Industry Activity



FDA Grants 510(k) to Tela Bio's OviTex Portfolio of Hernia Repair Devices

OviTex Portfolio of Hernia Repair Devices Via Surgical Raises US$ 6 Million in New Funding Round

in New Funding Round B. Braun Renews Distribution Agreement with Proxy Biomedical for MotifMESH for Sale Outside the US

8. Focus on Select Global Players

9. Global Market Perspective



Total Companies Profiled: 27 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 29)

- The United States (11)

- Europe (12)

- France (2)

- Germany (4)

- The United Kingdom (1)

- Italy (3)

- Rest of Europe (2)

- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)

- Middle East (2)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/74897s/hernia_repair

