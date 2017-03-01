Hernia Repair Devices Market 2015-2022: Inconsistent Reimbursement Policies and Market Substitutes Pose Significant Threat to Established Market Players - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Mar 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Hernia Repair Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Hernia Repair Devices in US$ Million. The Global market is analyzed by the following Segments: Biologic Meshes, and Synthetic Meshes.
The report profiles 27 companies including many key and niche players such as
- Agency for Medical Innovations GmbH (Austria)
- Angiologica B.M. SRL (Italy)
- Aspide® Medical (France)
- Assut Europe S.p.A. (Italy)
- Atrium Medical (US)
- B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
- Cook Medical, Inc. (US)
- Cousin Biotech (France)
- Davol, Inc. (US)
- Ethicon, Inc. (US)
- FEG Textiltechnik mbH (Germany)
- LifeCell Corporation (US)
- Lotus Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. (India)
- Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG (Germany)
- Medtronic, Inc. (US)
- Proxy Biomedical Ltd. (Ireland)
- W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Industry Overview
- Biological Meshes Making Their Mark over Synthetic Meshes
- Current and Future Analysis
- By Region
- By Product Segment
- Evolution of Hernia Repair
- Suture Repair
- Reinforced Metal Sutures
- Plastic Mesh
- Polyethylene Mesh
- Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE) Mesh
2. Market Drivers & Trends
- Rising Aging Population Leading to More Incidences of Hernias
- Emerging Markets to Drive Market Growth
- Rising Demand for Advanced Meshes Aiding Market Growth
- High Recurrence Rate
- Increased Preference for Surgeries Leading to Increased Demand
- Unmet Needs to Drive Market Growth
- Major Hindrances in Market Growth
- High Cost Impeding Significant Uptake of Devices in New Markets
- Inconsistent Reimbursement Policies and Market Substitutes Pose Significant Threat to Established Market Players
- Complications of Hernia Repair Surgery and Mesh
- Regulations on Robotic Surgery Hindering Increased Adoption
- Competitive Scenario
- Opportunities for Established and Future Players
- Market Trends
- Tension-free Repair Procedures Gaining Wider Acceptance
- Mosquito-Net Mesh Vis-a-Vis Traditional Mesh
- Superior Features of Advanced Meshes Generating Increased Demand
- Robotic Surgeries Gaining Popularity
3. Innovations in Hernia Repair Device Market
- OviTex Range of Reinforced Bioscaffold Products
- GORE® SYNECOR Biomaterial
- A Unique Hybrid Device
- LifeMesh Self-fixating Mesh
- AbsorbaTack 30X Fixation Device
- LiquiBand® Fix8®
4. Hernia Mesh Recalls/withdrawals and Lawsuits
- Complications from Usage of Hernia Repair Mesh
- Recalls/Withdrawals by Major Companies
- Atrium
- Maquet
- Getinge Group
- C-QUR Hernia Mesh
- Ethicon
- Johnson & Johnson
- Physiomesh
- Proceed Hernia Mesh
- Covidien
- Medtronic
- Surgipro
- Davol
- C.R. Bard
- Ventralex ST Hernia Mesh
- Lawsuits Being Faced by Meshes of Major Companies
- Select List of Lawsuits Being Faced by Major Companies
5. Product Overview
- Hernia Repair
- Types of Hernia Repair
- Tension Repair
- Tension-free Open Repair
- Laparoscopic Tension-free Repair
- Hernia Repair Devices
- Hernia Trusses
- Mesh Repair
- Various Types of Mesh Placement
- Distinct Features of Woven and Knitted Hernia Mesh Fabric
- US Patents for Hernia Repair Devices
- Anterior-side Hernia Repair Devices
- Posterior-side Hernia Repair Devices
- Mesh Materials and Different Meshes Types
- Major Advantages and Disadvantages of Permanent (Polyester and Polypropylene) Synthetic Mesh Materials
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Commonly Used Mesh Brands
- Quick Glance on Select New Generation Meshes
6. Products Innovations/introductions
- Gore Unveils GORE® SYNECOR Biomaterial
- Covidien Introduces Symbotex Composite Mesh in the US
- Covidien Introduces ReliaTack Articulating Reloadable Fixation Device
- Cook Rolls Out Zenapro Hybrid Hernia Repair Device
7. Recent Industry Activity
- FDA Grants 510(k) to Tela Bio's OviTex Portfolio of Hernia Repair Devices
- Via Surgical Raises US$ 6 Million in New Funding Round
- B. Braun Renews Distribution Agreement with Proxy Biomedical for MotifMESH for Sale Outside the US
8. Focus on Select Global Players
9. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 27 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 29)
- The United States (11)
- Europe (12)
- France (2)
- Germany (4)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Italy (3)
- Rest of Europe (2)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)
- Middle East (2)
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/74897s/hernia_repair
