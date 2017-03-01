Sterlite Tech Showcases India's First Smart City Services Success at MWC, Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Integrated Smart Services Include IP Surveillance, Smart Lighting, Public Address, Face Detection, Command Centre and City-wide Wi-Fi at Public Places

Sterlite Tech [BSE: 532374, NSE: STRTECH], a global technology leader in smarter digital infrastructure announces deployment of first Smart City Services in India for the Government of Gujarat. Sterlite Tech led the end-to-end design, development and management of Gandhinagar city to be the first Wi-Fi Capital City of India with citizen-centric Smart City Services.

The successful deployment enables Gandhinagar with city-wide Wi-Fi connectivity and installation of integrated Smart City subsystems including IP-based CCTV Surveillance, Smart Lighting, Face Detection, Public Address System, Central Command Centre with Help Desk. A 24x7 call centre will address citizens' complaints and queries. All Smart City Services implemented in Gandhinagar Smart City can be controlled and monitored through the Central Command Centre. This will help the government to offer citizen-centric efficient connectivity and innovative services as well as bring transformative changes in the everyday lives of the citizens.

Nikhil Jain, MD - Elitecore, said, "The Smart City Services project is a benchmark in digital infrastructure and brings smarter living experiences to the citizens of Gandhinagar. We are proud to be associated with Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation in the creation of high-end Smart City infrastructure."

Sterlite Tech's strong expertise as a System Integrator with leading government projects has enabled best practices in implementing standard procedures to meet smart city objectives. Gandhinagar Smart City Services, through urban infrastructure, is successfully addressing needs of the citizens and empowering them with easy access to real-time information.

