LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 03/01/17 -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) has appointed Neil Murray as CEO of its Corporate Solutions business in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) with immediate effect. JLL's Corporate Solutions partners with companies from all industries across the world to improve their real estate performance. Through its real estate strategy, technology and services, JLL helps organizations achieve their business goals. Murray will lead the region's operations and services across Integrated Portfolio Services (IPS), Integrated Facilities Management (IFM), Project and Development Services (PDS), Tétris Design and Build, and Technology Solutions.

Murray joins JLL from global outsourcing specialist Sodexo, where he was CEO of Corporate Services and Region Chair for the UK & Ireland. Prior to this, he held various regional leadership roles within facilities maintenance firm, the GSH Group.

He has significant business development and leadership experience across geographies for multinational corporates, in which he has overseen the implementation of transformational change within the business and the delivery of facilities management and real estate services.

John Forrest, Global & Americas CEO, JLL Corporate Solutions, said: "We are in the business of helping people achieve their ambitions and investing in the best talent is key to ensuring we live up to that. We are excited to have Neil take the helm of our Corporate Solutions business in EMEA. His deep and international experience together with his true understanding of the market make him a perfect fit to lead the business and help clients navigate their increasingly complex requirements."

Neil Murray, EMEA CEO, JLL Corporate Solutions, commented: "The impact of technology and an increasingly competitive war for talent are transforming the type, location and size of real estate that companies require, as well as how they monitor and manage it. I am looking forward to working closely with colleagues and clients to help them achieve their business ambitions."

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specialises in real estate and investment management. A Fortune 500 company, JLL helps real estate owners, occupiers and investors achieve their business ambitions. In 2016, JLL had revenue of $6.8 billion and fee revenue of $5.8 billion and, on behalf of clients, managed 4.4 billion square feet, or 409 million square meters, and completed sales acquisitions and finance transactions of approximately $136 billion. At year-end 2016, JLL had nearly 300 corporate offices, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 77,000. As of December 31, 2016, LaSalle Investment Management has $60.1 billion of real estate under asset management. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit www.jll.com.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3114302



Contact: Sara Murshed

Phone: +44 (0)20 7852 4430

Email: Sara.Murshed@eu.jll.com



Lorena Sanchez

Phone: +44 (0)20 7087 5126

Email: Lorena.Sanchez@eu.jll.com



