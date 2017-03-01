Nano-Enabled Batteries Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Mar 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Nano-Enabled Batteries - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
This report analyzes the Global market for Nano-Enabled Batteries in US$ Million by the following Segments: Large Format Modules, and Customized Batteries (Wireless Power Tools, & Laptops). Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report profiles 21 companies including many key and niche players such as
- 3M Company
- A123 Systems LLC
- Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Front Edge Technology
- mPhase Technologies, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Industry Overview
- A Key Source of Portable' Energy
- Battery Industry Embraces Nanotechnology
- Nanotechnology Achieves Commercial Grade Implementation in Li -ion Batteries
- Growing Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries Augurs Well for the Market
- Electric Vehicles
- The Major End-Use Application Area for Nano-Enabled Batteries
- Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles Augurs Well for the Nano-Enabled Batteries Market
- Nano-enabled Batteries in Portable Power Tools
- The Li-ion Drivers
- Technology Innovations/Advancements Spearhead Market Growth
- Carbon Nanotubes Find Increased Applications in Batteries
- Innovative Battery Design with Improved Energy Storage and Robust Crust
- Batteries Made of Gold Nanowires
- Nano-Wire Battery with Lengthened Lifespan
- Super Nanowire Batteries
- Longer Lasting Nanowire-based Lithium-ion Batteries
- Sound Powered Batteries
- MIT Develops Nano Yolk Batteries
- Nanopore Battery Technology
- Nanobatteries with Tiny Nanopores
2. Product Overview
- Occurrence of Nanomaterials
- Types of Nanomaterials
- Application of Nanotechnology in Select Sectors
- Medicine
- Heavy Industries
- Consumer Goods
- Agriculture
- Energy Efficiency
- What can Nanotechnology do to Improve Battery Quality?
- Nano-enabled Batteries
- Introduction
- Conventional Batteries vs. Nano-enabled Batteries
- Select Alliances in the US and Europe
- National Alliance for Advanced Transportation Battery Cell Manufacture
- National Alliance for Advanced Technology Batteries
- Nanotechnologies in Lithium-ion Batteries Partnership
- European Nanotechnology Trade Alliance
- Overview of End-Use Applications
- Nano-enabled Batteries in Portable Power Tools
- Applications in Automotive Industry
- Nanobatteries in Medical Devices
3. Recent Industry Activity
- Nano-Nouvelle Inks Agreements with High Performance Battery Manufacturers
- Kokam Conducts Ballistic Tests on Battery Cells Using Li-Ion NANO Battery Technology
- 3M Makes Investment in Nanoscale Components
- OBP to Launch EnergyCell Nano-Carbon Batteries
- A123 Systems Takes Over Leyden Energy's Battery Technology
4. Focus on Select Global Players
5. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled:
- The United States
- Canada Europe
- Germany
- The United Kingdom
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan)
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/752b9f/nanoenabled
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716