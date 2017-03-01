Nano-Enabled Batteries Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Mar 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Nano-Enabled Batteries - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

This report analyzes the Global market for Nano-Enabled Batteries in US$ Million by the following Segments: Large Format Modules, and Customized Batteries (Wireless Power Tools, & Laptops). Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The report profiles 21 companies including many key and niche players such as



3M Company

A123 Systems LLC

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Front Edge Technology

mPhase Technologies, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview



A Key Source of Portable' Energy

Battery Industry Embraces Nanotechnology

Nanotechnology Achieves Commercial Grade Implementation in Li -ion Batteries

Growing Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries Augurs Well for the Market

Electric Vehicles

The Major End-Use Application Area for Nano-Enabled Batteries

Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles Augurs Well for the Nano-Enabled Batteries Market

Nano-enabled Batteries in Portable Power Tools

The Li-ion Drivers

Technology Innovations/Advancements Spearhead Market Growth

Carbon Nanotubes Find Increased Applications in Batteries

Innovative Battery Design with Improved Energy Storage and Robust Crust

Batteries Made of Gold Nanowires

Nano-Wire Battery with Lengthened Lifespan

Super Nanowire Batteries

Longer Lasting Nanowire-based Lithium-ion Batteries

Sound Powered Batteries

MIT Develops Nano Yolk Batteries

Nanopore Battery Technology

Nanobatteries with Tiny Nanopores

2. Product Overview



Occurrence of Nanomaterials

Types of Nanomaterials

Application of Nanotechnology in Select Sectors

Medicine

Heavy Industries

Consumer Goods

Agriculture

Energy Efficiency

What can Nanotechnology do to Improve Battery Quality?

Nano-enabled Batteries

Introduction

Conventional Batteries vs. Nano-enabled Batteries

Select Alliances in the US and Europe

National Alliance for Advanced Transportation Battery Cell Manufacture

National Alliance for Advanced Technology Batteries

Nanotechnologies in Lithium-ion Batteries Partnership

European Nanotechnology Trade Alliance

Overview of End-Use Applications

Nano-enabled Batteries in Portable Power Tools

Applications in Automotive Industry

Nanobatteries in Medical Devices

3. Recent Industry Activity



Nano-Nouvelle Inks Agreements with High Performance Battery Manufacturers

Kokam Conducts Ballistic Tests on Battery Cells Using Li-Ion NANO Battery Technology

3M Makes Investment in Nanoscale Components

OBP to Launch EnergyCell Nano-Carbon Batteries

A123 Systems Takes Over Leyden Energy's Battery Technology

4. Focus on Select Global Players

5. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled:

- The United States

- Canada Europe

- Germany

- The United Kingdom

- Rest of Europe

- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/752b9f/nanoenabled

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716





