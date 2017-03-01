Industrial Sugar Market Worth 52.91 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Industrial Sugar Marketby Type (White, Brown, and Liquid), Form (Granulated, Powdered, and Syrup), Application (Dairy, Bakery, Confectionery, Beverage, Canned & Frozen Foods), Source (Cane Sugar, Beet Sugar), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market for industrial sugar is projected to reach USD 52.91 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.01% from 2016 to 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 86 market data Tables and 56 Figures spread through 155 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Industrial Sugar Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industrial-sugar-market-54437928.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

It is driven by factors such as rise in average international prices and importance of international trade, value addition of products from sugar cane by focusing on emerging by-products through integrated sugar complexes, expanding sugar crop production, growth in the industrial beet sugar market, consumption of packed food & beverage items, and the usage of sugar in healthy products such as low-calorie bakery and confectionery products.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=54437928

The white sugar segment is projected to be the fastest-growing during 2016 to 2022.

White sugar is the most common type of sugar used globally. The growing retail market and expansion of product portfolio of different manufacturers drive the demand for industrial sugar across different end-use application such as bakery, confectionery, and dairy. The rise in demand for import of sugar for the manufacture of consumer products has led to an increase in the demand for industrial sugar.

The granulated sugar segment is projected to be the fastest-growing during 2016-2022.

The granulated form is the most common type of sugar. It is a crystalized form of sugar, which is used in different food items according to product requirements. The granulated sugar market is driven mainly driven by the growth in the confectionery and candy industry. Also, it is easier to store and transport granulated sugar than the other forms of industrial sugar.

Make an Inquiry: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=54437928

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at a significant rate from 2016 to 2022.

During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate. The growth in food consumption has been propelled by rapid urbanization and increased disposable incomes accompanied by a significant structural and dietary shift from staples to packed food items in the developing economies.

The report Industrial Sugar Market includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of leading companies, such as Cargill Incorporated (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland (U.S.), Raizen SA (Brazil), Sudzucker AG (Germany), and Tereos (France).

Browse related reports:

Sugar-Based Excipients Market by Product (Actual Sugars, Sugar Alcohols, Artificial Sweeteners), Type (Powder/Granule, Crystal, Syrup), Functionality (Filler & Diluent, Tonicity Agents), Formulation (Oral, Topical, Parenteral) - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/sugar-based-excipient-market-242342136.html

Sugar Toppings Market by Type (Dry Sugar Toppings, Wet Sugar Toppings), Channel (Industrial, Grocery, Foodservice), and by Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Rest of the World) - Global Forecasts to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/sugar-topping-market-30272679.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street,

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/food-and-beverage

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets