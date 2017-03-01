HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA -- (Marketwired) -- 03/01/17 -- Two Networks of Centres of Excellence (NCE) - the Marine Environmental, Observation, Prediction and Response Network (MEOPAR) and the Canadian Frailty Network (CFN) are receiving renewed support of more than $52 million from the Government of Canada. At MEOPAR, this funding will support research aimed at developing new technologies to prevent and mitigate marine hazards. At CFN, renewed funding will improve care for elderly Canadians.

The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science announced today that MEOPAR will receive $28.5 million and CFN will receive $23.8 million over five years, allowing the networks to continue the ground-breaking research they began in 2012.

These investments are the result of the most recent competition for the Networks of Centres of Excellence program. Funded networks solve critical issues important to Canadians and help to commercialize and apply homegrown Canadian research. Through its network partnership model, the NCE program increases private and public sector research and development, and helps train Canadians for the high-value, high quality jobs important to Canada's middle class.

Quotes

"By bringing together partners from academia, industry, government and not-for-profit organizations, these networks are tackling two key issues for Canadians from a variety of angles. In Halifax, these collaborations help ensure that Canadians are protected from ocean hazards. In Kingston, the network helps improve end-of-life care for all Canadians. Innovations made through these two networks will improve the quality of life of all Canadians and help support Canada's middle class."

- The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science

"Networks of Centres of Excellence conduct critical research by bringing together the best and brightest from a variety of sectors. Their discoveries have tangible impacts on the quality of life of Canadians, from marine protection to end-of-life care. We look forward to seeing the discoveries they will make over the next five years, and how those are translated into solutions."

- B. Mario Pinto, President, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council, and Chair, Networks of Centres of Excellence Steering Committee

"The renewal of MEOPAR allows us to push even further in harnessing the abilities and creativity of Canada's universities, and especially our students and young researchers, to address rapidly changing risks of our marine environment. The risks arise from both human activity and environmental change, and they're encountered every day by coastal communities, marine industries and mariners all along Canada's vast coastline and ocean spaces. MEOPAR has developed a strong model for connecting researchers with partners in government, NGOs and communities across Canada in order to deliver knowledge, new technologies and, importantly, trained people. We're excited by the opportunity to have a major impact on the well-being of Canada"

- Douglas Wallace, Scientific Director, MEOPAR

"The Canadian Frailty Network is driving change in healthcare practices to improve care and quality of life by exposing older patients, their caregivers and health professionals to evidence-based frailty practice and assessment which embraces rehabilitative and social supports."

- John Muscedere, Scientific Director, CFN

Quick facts

-- The networks will receive a combined $52 million from 2017-21. During their first term from 2012-17, MEOPAR received $25 million and CFN received $23.9 million. -- MEOPAR (Halifax, NS) facilitates partnerships between academia, government, the insurance industry, the oil and gas sector, the marine transportation sector, ocean technology firms, coastal communities and NGOs to reduce Canada's vulnerability to marine hazards and emergencies. -- CFN (Kingston, ON) improves care for Canadians living with frailty, increases frailty recognition and assessment, supports research and interventions, and mobilizes evidence to transform health and social care for frail older Canadians.

Related products

Backgrounder

Associated links

NCE program information

Currently funded NCEs

MEOPAR website

CFN website

Follow us on Twitter: @NCE_RCE

The Networks of Centres of Excellence operates a suite of national funding programs on behalf of the three federal granting agencies-the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC), the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC). NCE programs support large scale, multi-disciplinary collaborations between universities, industry, government and not-for-profit organizations, which focus Canada's research capacity on economic and social challenges, help commercialize and apply research breakthroughs, increase private-sector R&D, and train highly qualified people.

Contacts:

Stefanie Power

Office of the Minister of Science

343-291-2600



Media Relations

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

343-291-1777

ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca



Lucy Lai

Media and Public Affairs Officer

Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council

613-996-2341



