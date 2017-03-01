In the first month of this year, Germany registered new PV installations totaling 111 MW, according to the latest statistics released by German grid-operator Bundesnetzagentur. This capacity, however, includes 446 PV systems totaling 75 MW which came online in December 2016 and other 15 MW which came online before December or after January.

Due to this registration schedule, the real new capacity installed in January was of only 27.4 MW, a result not exactly in line with the development registered in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...