Frost & Sullivan 1st Annual Strategic Marketing Priorities Executive MindXchange Uncovers a Roadmap for Marketing's Revolution in the Digital Era

SANTA CLARA, California, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan is pleased to present the 1st Annual Strategic Marketing Priorities: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange taking place on July 17-19, 2017 at the Lowes Vanderbilt Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee. This new strategic marketing event has been developed to provide the C-Suite and senior level marketing executives with the tools they need to achieve maximum growth, provide a first-rate customer experience and ensure sustainability for their companies in an age of technology-driven digital business. The theme of the event will be The Revolution of Marketing and Leadership's Role.

Allison Cerra, Marketing Intel Security Group Vice President at Intel Corporation will lead a Keynote session, Own the Growth Agenda and You Own the Future. She will address the documented fact that marketing positively impacts both short-term and long-term shareholder value, and provide strategies to help marketers earn and keep a seat at the boardroom table. Furthermore, she will explain why success requires the Chief Marketing Officer to align the marketing agenda to that of the enterprise, all while retaining what makes marketing such a unique function in the first place - it is equal parts intuition and reason, a perfect cocktail of analytics and creativity.



Cerra's Keynote will offer:

A framework for transforming B2B marketing teams toward a company-first agenda, trading tired marketing practices for a strategic, integrated function

A template for measuring marketing's true value to the enterprise

Lessons learned from successful and unsuccessful reincarnations of marketing teams

This highly interactive business to business event will offer marketing leaders and senior executives the opportunity to benefit from:

Case studies and best practices to help marketing leaders leverage the latest insight-driven, customer-centric marketing strategies.

Dynamic collaboration zones and discussions designed to foster the transformational thinking needed to succeed indigital marketing.

Networking opportunities with peers leading the way in marketing's revolution.

