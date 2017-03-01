On March 1, 2017 board of Nasdaq Riga decided to resume automatic order matching in AS "HansaMatrix" orderbook (HMX1R, ISIN code: LV0000101590) with the March 2, 2017 trading session.



Trading of AS "HansaMatrix" shares was suspended during the Capital Markets Day Event on March 1, 2017, taking into account the request made by the company.



AS "HansaMatrix" has submitted the information on the presentation given during the Capital Markets Day Event and announcetd about the planned auction, therefore the company has eliminated the reason, based on which the trading was suspended.



