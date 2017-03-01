On Friday, 3 March at 11:00 am, Government Debt Management will conduct an auction of Treasury bonds.



In this auction nominal bonds RIKB 28 1115 will be offered. The total amount of accepted bids will be announced after the auction.



The GDM reserves the right to accept all of the submitted bids, accept part of them, or reject all of them. Only primary dealers in Treasury securities are authorised to submit bids in this auction. They also submit bids on behalf of investors. The minimum amount of each bid is 1 m.kr. nominal value.



The auction will be structured as a single-price auction, which means that all accepted bids will be sold to primary dealers at the same price. The lowest accepted price (highest yield) will determine the selling price. In other respects, reference is made to the Terms of Invitation to Tender, which accompany this press release.



After the results of the auction are available, the GDM will offer primary dealers the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction, at the price of accepted bids, until 14:00 on Tuesday 7 March 2017. Each primary dealer that has submitted an accepted bid in the auction has the right to purchase an amount proportional to its total purchase.







The payment and settlement date is Wednesday, 8 March 2017.







For further information please contact Oddgeir Gunnarsson, GDM, at +354 569 9635.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=618218