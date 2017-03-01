Profiles of the Top 200 Developers of In-Vitro Diagnostics Tests for Cancer & Infectious Diseases 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Mar 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Top 200 Developers of In-Vitro Diagnostics Tests for Cancer & Infectious Diseases" report to their offering.

Did you know?

- Lewis Stuart is Vice President, Sales & Marketing, U.S. Breast/Colon at Genomic Health, Inc..

- Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy's Beijing plant is the largest manufacturing base for the production of infectious diseases diagnostics in China.

- MDxHealth was the winner of the 2016 Frost & Sullivan Global Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Technology Innovation Award.

- iTP Biomedica Corp., the Canadian developer of diagnostic tools for cancers, is oriented to collaborative co-diagnostics development.

- Arbor Vita Corporation's flagship product - the OncoE6 Cervical Test - has proven to be the most accurate test available worldwide for detecting cervical cancer. It is the only cervical cancer test that provides real-time results at the point-of-care.

- On February 1, 2017, Great Basin Scientific, Inc. announced the completion of the clinical trial and 510(k) submission to the FDA of its Bordetella Direct Test.

- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. reported full-year fiscal 2016 net revenues of $196.1 million.

- In July, 2016, the Swiss-based global biopharmaceutical group, Debiopharm Group, acquired a majority holding in GenePOC, Inc., the Canadian developer of affordable, simple, and rapid point-of-care molecular diagnostic tests for infectious diseases.

These are just a tiny sample of the 1,000's of facts to be found in The Top 200 Developers Of In-Vitro Diagnostics Tests For Cancer & Infectious Diseases'.

This unique and comprehensive report (360 pages) identifies and profiles the leading 200 developers of in-vitro diagnostics tests for cancer and infectious diseases. They are located right across the globe from the United States and Europe to India and China.

Report Target Market:

1) In-Vitro Diagnostics Companies



Usage: competitive/financial analysis and strategic partner/alliance identification.

2) Suppliers



The Top 200 Developers Of In-Vitro Diagnostics Tests For Cancer & Infectious Diseases' is perfect for suppliers of raw materials, technology and services to identify top potential customers.

3) Distributors



This report is ideal for distributors of in-vitro diagnostics instruments and tests to identify the leading manufacturers with the best products.

4) Industry Associations:



The Top 200 Developers Of In-Vitro Diagnostics Tests For Cancer & Infectious Diseases' is a useful reference tool for in-vitro diagnostic associations.

Most people will be aware of some of the major developers of in-vitro diagnostics tests for cancer and infectious diseases such as Accugenomics, Inc., Agendia Inc., altona Diagnostics GmbH, Biocept, Inc., bioLytical Laboratories Inc., GeneNews Limited, HiberGene Diagnostics and OvaGene Oncology, Inc. but this major new report looks at all 100 of the top companies.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ck84q9/the_top_200

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716





