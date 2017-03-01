DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - Levenson Group has recently been hired by RMG Networks, a global leader in technology-driven visual communications, as its marketing agency of record. The Dallas-based, independent agency began work on RMG Networks' marketing, brand strategy, public relations, and media strategy at the beginning of the year.

RMG Networks (NASDAQ: RMGN), or RMG, is a worldwide provider of intelligent visual communications headquartered in Dallas, with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. The majority of Fortune 100 companies look to RMG for expertise in digital messaging, as RMG has a proven record of delivering solutions that drive engagement, productivity and performance in the workplace.

"Levenson is the ideal local partner to help strengthen our resources in strategic development, thought leadership and digital marketing, as well as enhance the synergy between marketing, advertising and RMG's visual communications platform audiences," said Jerry Rosen, Senior Vice President, Global Chief Marketing and Creative Officer of RMG.

As part of the strategic marketing direction, Levenson Group's initiatives will include not only highlighting RMG as a global thought leader in intelligent visual communications, but also building its business community profile. As an established local agency, Levenson Group's ties to the community will be integral in developing RMG's reputation as a fast-growing, prominent Dallas company and bringing higher recognition to both the brand and RMG executives.

"RMG Networks is a cutting-edge, highly innovative brand that is poised to revolutionize its space in the global marketplace," said Andy Harmon, President and CEO of Levenson Group. "We are excited about this partnership and the opportunity to showcase RMG's approach as an industry leader in intelligent visual communications."

About Levenson Group

Dallas, Texas-based Levenson Group is an independent marketing communications firm specializing in advertising, branding, promotions, entertainment marketing, media, digital marketing and public relations. The Levenson Group, LLC has served a range of local, regional and national clients in the hospitality, wine and spirits, restaurant, and entertainment industries, with a B2B emphasis in technology, real estate, travel, logistics, education, government, oil and gas, and nonprofits. The privately-owned agency was founded in 1984. For more information, visit www.levensongroup.com.

About RMG

RMG (NASDAQ: RMGN) is a worldwide leader in intelligent visual communications that helps businesses increase productivity, efficiency and engagement through digital messaging. By combining best-in-class software, hardware, business applications and services, RMG offers a single point of accountability for integrated data visualization and real-time performance management. The company is headquartered in Dallas, with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. For more information, visit www.rmgnetworks.com.

