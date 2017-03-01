

Rathbone Brothers Plc (the 'Company')



Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities



The Company was notified that on 28 February 2017, two persons closely associated with Richard Smeeton, a person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR'), sold and purchased 1,000 Company ordinary shares.



The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Richard Smeeton | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |Person Closely Associated to General| | | |Manager, Richard Smeeton | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Transaction 1 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |ISIN: Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |Identification code | | | | |GB0002148343 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Sale and purchase of shares for | | | |investment into an Individual | | | |Savings Account ('ISA') | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£22.615 |1,000 | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information |Aggregated volume: | | | | | | | |Sale | | |- Aggregated volume |Volume: 500 shares | | | |Price: 22.615 | | |- Price | | | | |Purchase | | | |Volume: 500 shares | | | |Price:22.615 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |28/02/17 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange, Main Market | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Transaction 2 | +--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code | | | | |ISIN: Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | | | | | | |GB0002148343 | +--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction | | | | |Sale and repurchase of shares for | | | |investment into an Individual Savings | | | |Account ('ISA') | +--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+------------------------------+ | | |£22.615 |1,000 | +--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information |Aggregated volume: | | | | | | | |Sale | | |- Aggregated volume |Volume: 500 shares | | | |Price: 22.615 | | |- Price | | | | |Purchase | | | |Volume: 500 shares | | | |Price: 22.615 | +--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |28/02/17 | +--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange, Main Market | +--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+



Enquiries:



Ali Johnson



Company Secretary



Telephone - 0207 399 0326



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Rathbone Brothers Plc via GlobeNewswire



0214834R42



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX