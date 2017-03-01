NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 03/01/17 -- Elie Hirschfeld is a widely known and highly regarded real estate developer based in New York City. As a natural complement to contributing to the face of the city through real estate development, Elie Hirschfeld and his wife Sarah are avid art connoisseurs and collectors. They have loaned an important painting to The Fairfield University Art Museum for a new exhibition, featuring the work of Adolf Dehn (1895-1968), from the 1920s through the 1960s.

The show highlights Dehn's sketches, drawings, lithographs, and watercolors showing wide-angle views of Manhattan from Central Park, the Brooklyn docks, Staten Island Ferry and other iconic locations. The piece on loan from the collection of Sara and Elie Hirschfeld is titled "Central Park Winter" and was completed in 1957.

Adolf Dehn is a talented artist that holds a special place in the Collection of Sarah and Elie Hirschfeld. They share affection for the city's powerful architecture, awe-inspiring Central Park landscape, vibrant communities and unique vistas that so often inspired Dehn. Adolf Dehn was widely regarded as a master lithographer and exhibited extensively in New York City galleries throughout his career. He also contributed regularly to magazines including Vogue, Vanity Fair, and The New Yorker.

The exhibition opened on January 27, 2017 and runs through April 7, 2017 at the Fairfield University Art Museum in Connecticut, and aims to highlight the great work of this prolific artist. And the show focuses on Dehn's favorite subject; Manhattan, its people and places.

"I have always been inspired by the beauty and vibrancy of New York City. Central Park Winter is a painting that captures Manhattan's beauty and energy, even in the stillness of winter and under a blanket of snow," said Elie Hirschfeld. "I'm very glad to have the opportunity to share this piece with a larger audience at the Fairfield University Art Museum."

About Elie Hirschfeld

Elie Hirschfeld serves as President of Hirschfeld Properties, LLC, a leading New York-based real estate development firm. Under the leadership of Elie Hirschfeld, Hirschfeld Properties has engaged in the development or ownership of some of the most renowned office buildings, hotels, multi-family residential buildings, parking facilities and retail projects in New York City. It has developed projects such as luxury residential towers Park Avenue Plaza, The Gotham and The Exchange, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Hotel Pennsylvania, New York's first open-air parking garages, Manhattan Mall and the Sports Club LA Building.

