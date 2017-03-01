4 out of 10 Shared Services Leaders are Targeting the Expansion of Scope or Work Without Adding Headcount

LONDON, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Recent findings from a survey launched by the Shared Services & Outsourcing Network (SSON) reveal a fascinating result, 4 out of 10 respondents are targeting the expansion of scope or work without adding headcount. This means that Shared Services leaders in 2017 need to find a lever - and by the looks of it many have found it in process automation.

Copies of the SSON's 2017 State of the Shared Services Industry Report: An Analysis on the European Market are fully downloadable from the event website here, at no cost. A copy can also be requested via email at events@ssonetwork.com.

Furthermore, this report reveals that knowledge work is on the increase, although most shared services leaders prefer to look on- or nearshore for support. Also, and perhaps one of the most interesting trends, is a shift towards automated delivery and COE-based value-add.

The findings displayed in this exclusive report will be covered at SSON's 17th Annual European Shared Services & Outsourcing Week taking place from 15th - 18th May, 2017 in Manchester, UK.

Find the programme, event details and registration information about the forum on http://www.ssoweek.com, phone +44 (0) 207 368 9809 or email events@ssonetwork.comor visit http://www.ssoweek.com.

Press are invited to attend this important industry summit, if you would like to a complimentary press pass please email Veronica Araujo veronica.araujo@ssonetwork.com