Sandhills East Acquires Resale Weekly

MANCHESTER, England, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Sandhills East has acquired Resale Weekly, the United Kingdom's leading resource for buying and selling new and used construction equipment and parts. With an already-strong presence in the global construction, agriculture, transportation, heavy machinery, and aviation industries, the acquisition enables Sandhills to further its reach across the United Kingdom and beyond.

With over five decades of history, Resale Weekly (www.resaleweekly.com) boasts a noteworthy presence in the construction market. "Resale Weekly is widely recognized across the U.K. and internationally for its longevity and pervasiveness," explains Sandhills' Chief Operations Officer Shawn Peed. "It's well-established and well-known among both buyers and sellers."

The Resale Weekly print publication offers new and used classified ads, with corresponding listings on www.resaleweekly.com. With the acquisition, the brand will fully integrate into the publications provided by Sandhills East and Sandhills Publishing, the global distribution of which exceeds five million publications each month. ResaleWeekly.com will also integrate into the network of successful trade websites provided by Sandhills East and Sandhills Publishing. The acquisition ultimately links the success of Sandhills' Machinery Trader across Europe with the established presence of Resale Weekly to allow buyers greater access to assets for sale and sellers broader exposure to active buyers in the market for their equipment.

About Sandhills East

As a subsidiary of Sandhills Publishing, Sandhills East builds on the company's decades-long presence in its core industries. Its first publication, Machinery Trader, has served the heavy machinery industry since 1978. The company has since added publications and websites serving the trucking, agriculture, aviation, and technology industries. Its successful brands include: Machinery Trader, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, AuctionTime, RentalYard, MarketBook, Controller, Executive Controller, Charter Hub, Computer Power User, CyberTrend, and more.

Sandhills East was established in 2011, expanding to include office locations across Europe and Australia. The company continues to expand its existing facilities through the ongoing international growth of new and existing products and services that meet the needs of buyers and sellers in its industries.

About Sandhills Publishing

Sandhills Publishing is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our broad range of products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications and corresponding websites that connect buyers and sellers across the trucking, agriculture, construction, heavy equipment, aviation, and technology industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Publishing-we are the cloud.

Contact Sandhills East

+44 (0) 1618718760

feedback@sandhills.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/473503/SandhillsEast_Logo.jpg