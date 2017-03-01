DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 03/01/17 -- FareHarbor, a family-owned business serving tour and activity operators and concierge desks with the industry's leading online booking and reservation management platform, today announced the company is now the leading provider of reservation systems to tour and activity operators in the U.S., according to data analyzed by Phocuswright in their Global Activities 2014 - 2020: Tours and Attractions Come of Age report. Key findings from the study will be published in May 2017. The project researched the travel activities industry, with a focus on tours and attractions, to assess the market landscape, the challenges ahead and the opportunities in the broader travel marketplace.

The Global Activities 2014 - 2020: Tours and Attractions Come of Age report, which FareHarbor co-sponsored, details survey results fielded globally from providers of travel activities. Travel activities, the aggregate of in-destination spend on tours, activities, attractions and events, accounts for 9 percent of global travel revenue and is the third-largest travel segment. The report included a competitive set of 25 reservation systems to tour and activity operators. According to the study, 9 percent of tour and attraction operators who distribute through online sellers and OTAs use FareHarbor, while the number two vendor holds a 6 percent market share. Founded in 2013 and on-track to process over $3 billion in tour and activity sales in 2017, FareHarbor is the fastest growing supplier of reservation management software to the sector, according to the company's own internal assessment.

Phocuswright also surveyed activity operators on customer satisfaction levels with their reservation systems across six criteria -- price, functionality, customer service, ease-of-use, drives online sales, and improves business processes. Among all respondents, FareHarbor beat the competition, ranking highest among all software providers globally across five of the six categories, and was tied for first place in the sixth category.

"Our team of 130 dedicated employees are honored by the validation from this Phocuswright data that our reservation platform for tour and activity operators is the clear leader in market share, and more importantly that we dominate all competitors across virtually every measure of customer satisfaction surveyed in the study," said Lawrence Hester, CEO of FareHarbor. "We are equally proud of the fact that our family-owned business has achieved these honors in just four years. I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation to our staff, our customers, and our many industry partners for their important role in this tremendous achievement."

About FareHarbor

Founded in January 2013, FareHarbor has rapidly risen to become recognized as the world's leading provider of reservation systems to the travel tours and activities industry. According to industry research firm Phocuswright, FareHarbor dramatically leads all competitors in terms of global market share, and its reservation platform and staff are the industry's highest rated for price, functionality, customer service, and more. The company's more than 130 employees in five offices across the United States serve more than 3,500 tour operators, booking agents and concierge desks hosting more than 50,000 bookable activities in 50 states plus the British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and Tahiti. In 2016 alone, more than 2,000 companies went live with, and are processing payments through the FareHarbor integrated platform. To learn more, please visit fareharbor.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jeremy Ertl

Skyya

www.skyya.com

(952) 746-1311

Email Contact



