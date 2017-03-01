German Translation Now Available for NCCN Guidelines for Patients: Kidney Cancer

FORT WASHINGTON, Pennsylvania, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®), through funding from the NCCN Foundation® and Kidney Cancer Association, has published a German translation of the NCCN Guidelines for Patients®: Kidney Cancer.

NCCN Guidelines for Patients® are patient-friendly adaptations of NCCN clinical practice guidelines used by health care professionals around the world to determine the best way to treat a patient with cancer. They feature unbiased expert guidance from leading U.S. cancer centers to help people with cancer talk to their physicians about the best treatment options for their disease.

"We are excited to present the new German translation of the NCCN Guidelines for Patients®: Kidney Cancer. Access to new, easy-to-understand treatment information enables patients with Kidney Cancer to make informed decisions about their care," said Marcie R. Reeder, MPH, Executive Director, NCCN Foundation.

NCCN Guidelines for Patients are written in plain language and include patient-friendly elements, such as questions to ask your doctor, a glossary of terms, and medical illustrations.

The German translation of the NCCN Guidelines for Patients®: Kidney Cancer is available to download at NCCN.org/patients and the NCCN Patient Guides for Cancer mobile app. For information about print versions, visit NCCN.org/patients.

About NCCN

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®), a not-for-profit alliance of 27 of the world's leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education, is dedicated to improving the quality, effectiveness, and efficiency of cancer care so that patients can live better lives. Through the leadership and expertise of clinical professionals at NCCN Member Institutions, NCCN develops resources that present valuable information to the numerous stakeholders in the health care delivery system. As the arbiter of high-quality cancer care, NCCN promotes the importance of continuous quality improvement and recognizes the significance of creating clinical practice guidelines appropriate for use by patients, clinicians, and other health care decision-makers. NCCN.org.

About NCCN Foundation

NCCN Foundation® was founded by NCCN to empower people with cancer and advance oncology innovation. NCCN Foundation supports people with cancer and their caregivers at every step of their treatment journey. NCCNFoundation.org

About Kidney Cancer Association

Kidney Cancer Association is a national non-profit membership organization made up of patients, family members, physicians, researchers, and other health professionals which offers a broad range of services, including advocacy on behalf of patients, support of both public and private research, information, and education. KidneyCancer.org

Media Contact:

Katie Kiley Brown, NCCN

+1 215-690-0238

brown@nccn.org

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/441768/NCCN_Logo.jpg