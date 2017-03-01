PowerObjects, an HCL Company Announces CRMUG Summit EMEA 2017 Sponsorship

PowerObjects will be exhibiting and presenting their offerings of CRM service, support, education and add-ons for Dynamics 365.

LONDON, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerObjects, an HCL Company are proud to announce that they will be sponsoring and exhibiting at the 2017 CRMUG Summit EMEA in Amsterdam on 4-6 April. A recognised Microsoft partner, PowerObjects have been recognised multiple times for providing outstanding service and leadership in the realm of CRM for Microsoft Dynamics 365.

"PowerObjects are excited to be participating in Summit EMEA for the first time," says Paul Rogers, AVP and Head of Microsoft Practise EMEA for HCL. "The team is looking forward to the chance to introduce PowerObjects, and our offerings for Dynamics 365, to the wider European audience."

Summit EMEA 2017 is a peer-to-peer focused conference dedicated to end-user education and networking for Microsoft Dynamics. PowerObjects' representatives will be leading multiple speaking sessions on various aspects of Dynamics 365, including executing successful CRM training, guidelines for CRM security and more.

"At PowerObjects, we are committed to establishing collaborative partnerships with the world-wide CRM community," says Rogers. "Summit EMEA gives us the chance to share CRM knowledge and network with other Dynamics users."

PowerObjects is providing a 10% discount to all clients and prospects attending this year's CRMUG Summit EMEA. To claim the promotion, registrants must enter the discount code "EMEA17POWERUSER10" upon registering.

PowerObjects are leaders in delivering Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions through unparalleled offerings of service, support, education and add-ons. Winner of the 2015 Microsoft Dynamics CRM Cloud Partner of the Year, PowerObjects' team of award-winning CRM experts help organisations increase productivity, streamline business processes and build better relationships.

You can learn more about CRMUG Summit EMEA and register by visiting PowerObjects' website.

About PowerObjects, an HCL Company

PowerObjects, an HCL Company provides CRM service, support, education and add-ons for Microsoft Dynamics 365. Winner of the 2015 Microsoft Dynamics CRM Cloud Partner of the Year, PowerObjects has built an unmatched team of Dynamics 365 experts that help organisations increase productivity, streamline business processes and build better relationships.

