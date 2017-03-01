NOTICE TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF NEO INDUSTRIAL PLC The Annual General Meeting of Neo Industrial Plc will be held on Thursday, 30 March 2017 at 2 pm at Hotel Radisson Blu Seaside, Ruoholahdenranta 3, 00180 Helsinki. Registration and distribution of voting tickets will start at 1.30 pm.



A. MATTERS ON THE AGENDA OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING



The meeting shall handle the following matters:



1. Opening of the meeting



2. Calling the meeting to order



3. Election of persons to scrutinize the minutes and to supervise the counting of votes



4. Recording the legality of the meeting



5. Recording the attendance at the meeting and adoption of the list of votes



6. Presentation of the annual accounts, consolidated annual accounts, the report of the Board of Directors and review by the Managing Director for the accounting period 2016



7. Presentation of the auditor's report



8. Adoption of the annual accounts including consolidated annual accounts



9. Resolution on the use of the profit shown on the balance sheet and the distribution of assets



The Board of Directors proposes that no dividend be paid for the financial year 2016. The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting resolve to distribute assets from the non-restricted equity of the company to the shareholders of the company for EUR 0.04 per share. Capital repayments are paid to shareholders who are registered in company's shareholder register, maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd, on the record date, 3 April 2017. The Board of Directors proposes that capital repayments be paid on 27 April 2017.



10. Resolution on the use of the non-restricted equity



The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting resolve to use EUR20,655,302.07 from the non-restricted equity of the company, complying with the company's balance sheet of 31 December 2016, to cover retained earnings. The covering of retained earnings improves the preconditions for the distribution of profit in future financial periods.



11. Resolution on the discharge from liability of the members of the Board of Directors and the Managing Director



12. Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and the auditors



The shareholders representing over 50 per cent of the votes, propose that the members of the Board be paid an annual remuneration of EUR 10,000 and the chairman of the Board an annual remuneration of EUR 12,500, and the Board and the committees an attendance remuneration of EUR 600 per meeting, and that the members of the Board be compensated for their travel expenses.



It is proposed that circa 40 per cent of the annual remunerations will be paid with the shares of the company. Transfer to the shares is made by using the average share price of Neo Industrial Plc's B-share in May 2017 and the shares will be handed over in June 2018.



In addition, it is proposed that the members of the Board be paid a bonus based on the development of the company's B share price, the amount of which is EUR 1,000 for the chairman of the Board and EUR 500 for the ordinary members of the Board, multiplied by annual return based on the share price development of Neo Industrial Plc's class B share (average share price in May 2018 - average share price in May 2017). Should the annual return exceed 50 per cent, the bonus shall be paid in accordance with 50 per cent. So the highest multiplier when counting remuneration is 50.



It is proposed that circa 40 per cent of the bonuses will be paid with the shares of the company. Transfer to the shares is made by using the average share price of Neo Industrial Plc's B-share in May 2018 and the shares will be handed over in June 2018.



The Board of Directors proposes that the auditor's fees be paid as per invoiced, based on carried out competitive bidding of accounting services.



13. Resolution on the number of members of the Board of Directors and possible deputy members



14. Election of the chairman and the deputy chairman and members of the Board



15. Election of auditor



The shareholders representing over 50 per cent of the votes, propose that Authorized Public Accountants KPMG Ltd, with Authorized Public Accountant Lasse Holopainen as responsible auditor, be elected as the auditor of the company for a term that expires at the end of the Annual General Meeting of 2018.



16. The forfeiture of the shares in the joint account and the rights carried by the shares



The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting resolve, within the meaning of chapter 4, section 10(2) of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act, that the rights to shares in the book-entry system and the rights carried by the shares will be forfeited with regards to the shares in the joint account and that the aforementioned shares shall be passed to the company.



On the basis of proposal, such forfeiture would concern the shares that are still in the joint account with regard to which the registration of shareholder rights in the book-entry system has not been declared prior to the resolution concerning the matter by the Annual General Meeting at 2 pm on 30 March 2017.



17. Authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on the share issues



The Board of Directors proposes that it be authorized to decide on acquisition of the company's own shares by using the assets from the company's distributable funds so that the maximum number of class B shares to be acquired is 588,076. The proposed amount corresponds to approximately 9.77 percent of all the shares in company and in total ten percent of the company's class B shares. The shares will be acquired through public trading arranged by NASDAQ Helsinki in accordance with its rules, and the consideration to be paid for the shares to be acquired must be based on market price. The company may acquire B class shares directly from a shareholder other than its major owner, by entering into a contractual trade, provided that the number of class B shares to be acquired via contractual trade is at least 15,000 and that the consideration to be paid for the shares is equal to the prevailing market price in NASDAQ Helsinki at the time of the acquisition. When carrying out the acquisition of the company's own shares, derivatives, share lending and other contracts customary to the capital markets may be entered into within the limits set by law and regulations.



The authorization entitles the Board of Directors to decide on the directed acquisition in a proportion other than that of the shares held by the shareholders.



The Board of Directors is entitled to decide on all other matters pertaining to the acquisition of the company's own shares.



The authorization is proposed to remain in force until the next Annual General Meeting, however at the maximum of 18 months.



18. Closing of the Meeting



B. DOCUMENTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING



The above mentioned proposals of the Board of Directors relating to the agenda of the general meeting as well as this notice are available on Neo Industrial Plc's website. Neo Industrial Plc's annual accounts, the report of the Board of Directors and the auditor's report are available on the website latest on 9 March 2017. The proposal of the Board of Directors and the annual accounts are also available at the meeting. Copies of these documents and of this notice will be sent to shareholders upon request. The minutes of the meeting will be available on the website as from 13 April 2017.







C. INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE PARTICIPANTS IN THE GENERAL MEETING



1. The right to participate and registration



In order to attend the general meeting, the shareholders must be registered as the company's shareholders in Neo Industrial Plc's shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland on 20 March 2017 at the latest.



A shareholder who wants to participate in the general meeting shall register for the meeting no later than 27 March 2017 4 pm, at the latest, by giving a prior notice of participation. Such notice can be given:



a) by e-mailing viestinta@neoindustrial.fi b) by telephoning +358 40 631 7774 or c) by regular mail to address Neo Industrial Plc, Kankurinkatu 4-6, 05800 Hyvinkää, Finland.



The registration must arrive before the end of the registration period.



In connection with the registration, a shareholder shall notify his/her name, personal or business identification number, address, telephone number and the name of a possible assistant. The personal data given to Neo Industrial Plc is used only in connection with the general meeting and with the processing of related registrations.



2. Holders of nominee registered shares



A holder of nominee registered shares who wants to participate in the general meeting must be entered into the shareholders' register of the company on the record date of the meeting, 20 March 2017. A shareholder of nominee registered shares must also be temporarily entered into the shareholders' register held by Euroclear Finland, of the Company on 27 March 2017 by 10.00 am, Finnish time at the latest. With respect to nominee registered shares the temporary entry into the shareholders' register is considered as registration for the Annual General Meeting.



A holder of nominee registered shares, who wishes to participate in the general meeting, is advised to request necessary instructions regarding the registration in the temporary shareholder's register of the company, the issuing of proxy documents and registration for the meeting from his/her custodian bank. The custodian bank is to inform the holder of nominee registered shares, who wants to participate to the Annual General Meeting,



3. Proxy representative and powers of attorney



A shareholder may participate in the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting and exercise his/her rights at the meeting by way of proxy representation. A proxy representative shall produce a dated proxy document or otherwise in a reliable manner demonstrate his/her right to represent the shareholder at the meeting. When a shareholder participates in the shareholders' meeting by means of several proxy representatives representing the shareholder with shares at different securities accounts, the shares represented by each proxy representative shall be identified in connection with the registration for the shareholders' meeting.



Possible proxy documents should be delivered in originals to the address Neo Industrial Plc, Kankurinkatu 4-6, 05800 Hyvinkää, Finland before the last date of registration.



4. Other information



Pursuant to Chapter 5, section 25 of the Companies Act, a shareholder who is present at the Shareholders' Meeting has the right to request information with respect to the matters to be considered at the meeting.



On the date of this notice to the Annual General Meeting 1 March 2016, the number of A-shares in Neo Industrial Plc is 139,600 shares, representing a total of 2,792,000 votes, and the number of B-shares is 5,880,760 shares, representing a total of 5,880,760 votes.



Hyvinkää, 1 March 2017



Neo Industrial Plc The Board of Directors



FURTHER INFORMATION Ralf Sohlström, Managing Director, tel. +358 40 770 2720



www.neoindustrial.fi/en