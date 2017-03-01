PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 03/01/17 -- Enghouse Interactive today announced that EarthBend Cloud Contact Center, a cloud service offering based on Enghouse Interactive Contact Center: Service Provider (CCSP), has deployed version 7.2.

CCSP is purpose-built for cloud computing, and ideally-suited for service providers. Capitalizing on the global shift from outdated legacy systems, which required prohibitive capital expenditures, EarthBend's Cloud Contact center provides the shift to an operating expense-based pricing model that complements the need for flexibility and scalability. Built on a multi-tenant architecture, CCSP allows the service provider the means to offer rich contact center functionality to their business clientele delivered from the cloud, as a service.

"Customer experience programs which effectively accommodate the preferences of today's multi-channel, connected consumers provide businesses with a distinct competitive advantage over companies that rely on rigid legacy systems," said, Rob Beyer, CEO EarthBend. "EarthBend's Cloud Contact Center answers the call for organizations that need carrier-grade performance, agility and reliability, coupled with the flexibility of a cloud model, allowing organizations to focus on their customer experience objectives, and not on operating contact center technology."

Robust contact center functionality integrates IVR, voice calls, e-mail, chat, voicemail, and outbound dialing, empowering organizations to engage customers on their choice of media. Cloud Contact Center's unified agent desktop integrates old and new applications and services to deliver rapid, high quality information through a single web interface. All contacts are seamlessly distributed to a universal queue, leveraging sophisticated routing intelligence. Highly scalable, EarthBend's Cloud Contact Center offers the flexibility to increase or decrease headcount in response to unexpected peaks in demand, easily and quickly.

EarthBend's cloud environment allows customers to virtualize their contact center without depending on infrastructure deployed on-site. The only equipment needed are headset-equipped multimedia PCs and an IP connection. Hosted in its software-defined datacenters (SDDC), EarthBend Cloud Contact Center brings the added value of business continuity, characterized by the resilience, performance, and efficiency expected of a tier-1 cloud service. By 'virtualizing' networking, storage, CPU and security, the facility's infrastructure provides an inherently higher level of data protection, VM mobility, availability, data and cost efficiency.

EarthBend's team of in-house IT and contact center experts work closely with customers to understand their business needs and develop a detailed plan for implementing, integrating, launching, and maintaining the contact center solution. With many collective years of business, technical, and industry experience, EarthBend leverages core competencies across key IT areas such as infrastructure management, security services, training, network assessment, and unified communications to ensure successful customer deployments.

"We are honored that EarthBend has entrusted Enghouse Interactive as their cloud contact center partner," said Jacki Tessmer, Vice President of Cloud and Service Provider Strategy, Enghouse Interactive. "EarthBend has been helping businesses solve their technology challenges since 1982. We applaud EarthBend for understanding that today's contact centers need an expert in cloud, integration and contact center technology, and for investing the resources to meet increasing customer demand for cloud solutions that are adaptable to changing business needs."

About EarthBend:

For over 34 years, EarthBend has been dedicated to helping customers in the upper Midwest seamlessly deploy and integrate technology solutions that will fuel their business success. As a trusted information technology provider, EarthBend supports organizations across a wide range of industries, from companies with dedicated IT teams, to those with little or no IT resources. In every case, EarthBend provides the appropriate technology-related services and solutions to reliably address their unique business challenges. EarthBend is privately held and operated from its corporate headquarters in Sioux Falls, SD, with regional offices located in Brookings and Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN. For more information, please visit http://www.earthbend.com.

About Enghouse Interactive

Enghouse Interactive (www.enghouseinteractive.com) delivers technology and expertise to maximize the value of every customer interaction. The company develops a comprehensive portfolio of customer interaction management solutions. Core technologies include contact center, attendant console, predictive outbound dialer, knowledge management, IVR and call recording solutions that support any telephony environment, on premise or in the cloud. Enghouse Interactive has thousands of customers worldwide, supported by a global network of partners and more than 800 dedicated staff across the company's international operations.

Enghouse Interactive is a subsidiary of Enghouse Systems Limited, a software and services company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "ENGH." Founded in 1984, Enghouse Systems is a consistently profitable company, which has grown both organically and through the acquisition of well-regarded specialists including AndTek, Arc, CosmoCom, Datapulse, IAT, IT Sonix, Presence Technology, Reitek, Safeharbor, Syntellect, Telrex, Trio, Voxtron and Zeacom. Learn more at http://www.enghouseinteractive.com/.

