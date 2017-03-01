North America Dump Bodies Truck Market Report 2016 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Mar 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --





Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Vocational Truck/Body Industry in North America: Dump Bodies. Size, Trends, Growth, Outlook & Competitive Structure Underlying the Manufacture and Market for Dump Truck Bodies in North America" report to their offering.

The manufacture of on-highway dump trucks is a complicated process, involving chassis producers, body fabricators, intermediate manufacturers of hydraulic equipment and final assemblers, each vying separately for the attention of distinctly different end users, from small contractors to municipal accounts.

The fabrication of dump truck bodies is a highly fragmented industry, with local, regional and national players sharing a market estimated at $477 million in 2015. As with most fragmented industries, consolidation was inevitable, especially given the recent economic downturn. Despite these consolidations, the manufacture of dump trucks in North America remains a local and regional activity, and even the largest national players have to be regionally focused to address the needs of varying geographic locations.

Seventy-four manufacturers of dump truck bodies have been included in this updated report. The majority of these manufacturers made less than 500 units each in 2015, while a handful of companies, including the four TBEI companies, produced more than 1,000 dump bodies during the year

Data and analysis have been broken out for light-, medium- and heavy-duty dump trucks.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Scope

2 Product Types

3 Market Size Estimates: Units & Dollars 2015

4 Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars

4.1. Market Shares: All Products

4.2. Market Shares by Product Type

4.2.1. Light-Duty Dump Trucks

4.2.2. Medium-Duty Dump Trucks

4.2.3. Heavy-Duty Dump Trucks

4.3. Market Shares by Material

4.4. Market Shares by Product Type & Material

5 Market Analysis

5.1. Average Prices & Cost Structure

5.2. Distribution Channels

6 Production by Region

7 Market Dynamics & Demand Factors

8 Outlook & Forecasts - 2016 - 2020

9 Key Manufacturer Data

10 Manufacturer Profiles (74 manufacturers profiled)

