Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market Worth 2.62 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market by Product (Embolic Coils, Stents, Neurothrombectomy Devices, Microcatheters, Balloon Occlusion Devices, Flow Diversion Devices, Clot Retrievers), Pathology (Aneurysm, AVM) - Global Forecasts to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, this report studies the neurovascular devices/interventional neurology market over the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. The market is expected to reach USD 2.62 Billion by 2021 at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2016 to 2021.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 100 market data Tables and 52 Figures spread through 193 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/neurointerventional-neurostimulation-devices-market-847.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

On the basis of products, the market is segmented into aneurysm coiling & embolization devices, cerebral balloon angioplasty & stenting systems, support devices, and neurothrombectomy devices. The cerebral balloon angioplasty & stenting systems segment is expected to witness highest market growth during the forecast period. The market growth is being driven by growing availability of technologically advanced carotid artery stents across major markets, rising public-private research funding to develop innovative products, growing adoption of carotid stents and balloons among neurosurgeons, and expansion in patient population suffering from atherosclerosis and ischemic stroke.

On the basis of disease pathology, the market is segmented into ischemic strokes, cerebral aneurysm, arteriovenous malformations & fistulas, and other diseases. The ischemic strokes segment is poised to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period owing to growing incidence of ischemic stroke (coupled with exposure of larger proportion of global population to major risk factors such as smoking and diabetes), and increasing patient preference for minimally invasive therapeutic alternatives.

Speak To Analyst: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=847

On the basis of geography, this market is classified into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing geographic segment in the neurovascular devices/interventional neurology market. The large market growth of this geographic segment can be attributed to the presence of a large patient population base for target diseases, rising awareness among neurosurgeons related to the benefits offered by interventional neurology devices, and ongoing government initiatives to modernize & expand healthcare infrastructure.

Download PDF Brochure@ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=847

As of 2015, Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Medtronic plc (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Penumbra, Inc. (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (U.S.), and MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China) are some of the key players operating in the global market.

Browse Related Reports:

Interventional Cardiology & Peripheral Vascular Devices Market - by type (Angioplasty Balloon, Stent, Catheters, EVAR stent grafts, Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm, IVC Filter, Plaque Modification, Hemodynamic Flow Alteration, Accessories, Guidewire) - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/minimally-invasive-interventional-cardiology-devices-market-548.html

Neuromodulation Market - by Technology (Deep Brain Stimulation, Spinal Cord Stimulation, Trans Cranial Magnetic Stimulation) & by application (Depression, Parkinson's Tinnitus, Alzheimer's, Epilepsy, Ischemia, Obesity) - Global Forecasts to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/neurostimulation-devices-market-921.html

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Telephone No: 1-888-600-6441.

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/healthcare/medical-devices

Connect with us on LinkedIn @http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

