BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Total Voting Rights

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ("the Company")

(LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16)

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6.1R)



In conformity with the Transparency Directive the Company would like to notify the market of the following:



As at 28 February 2017 the Company's issued share capital consisted of 25,354,268 Ordinary Shares of 1p each, carrying one vote per share, excluding 7,579,664 ordinary shares in treasury.



As at 28 February 2017, the total number of voting rights for Ordinary shareholders in BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc was 25,354,268.



The above figure (25,354,268) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



