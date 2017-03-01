Global Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics Strategic Business Report 2017-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Mar 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics in US$ Million.
The report profiles 27 companies including many key and niche players such as
- Alcobra Ltd. (Israel)
- Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc. (US)
- Amedra Pharmaceuticals LLC (US)
- Curemark, LLC. (US)
- Eli Lilly and Company (US)
- Intellipharmaceutics International, Inc. (US)
- Janssen Global Services, LLC (US)
- Mallinckrodt PLC (Ireland)
- Mylan N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (US)
- Neurovance, Inc. (US)
- Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US)
- Pfizer Inc. (US)
- Shire plc (Ireland)
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US)
- Tris Pharma, Inc. (US)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Overview
- ADHD Therapeutics: A Primer
- ADHD Therapeutics Market Outlook
- Factors Driving ADHD Therapeutics Market
- Changes in Insurance Coverage
- Addition of Formal Guidelines
- Low Diagnosis Threshold
- Advancements in Field of Medicine
- Unmet Needs
- Launch of Pipeline Drugs
- Factors Inhibiting ADHD Therapeutics Market
- Side Effects Related to Use of Stimulants to Treat ADHD
- Under-diagnosis of ADHD Condition
- Reduced Availability of Non-Stimulants in Certain Geographies
- Competitive Landscape
- Major ADHD Medications Available in the Market
- ADHD Medications Approved by FDA
- Patent Validity for Major ADHD Drugs
2. Noteworthy Trends In ADHD Therapeutics Market
- Biological Psychiatry Gaining Ground
- Social Media Drives Heightened Awareness
- Stimulants Dominate the Market but Non-Stimulants Inching Their Way to Popularity
- Robust Growth in Pediatric ADHD Therapeutic Market to Propel Overall Market
- Strategic Alliances
3. Developmental Pipeline Of ADHD Drugs
4. ADHD - AN INSIGHT
- Brief History of the Disorder
- Common Co-Occurring Disorders with ADHD
- Consequences of ADHD
- What Leads to ADHD?
- Study Reveals Deficits in Protein Levels in Brain's Reward/ Motivation System
- ADHD Symptoms
- Different Diagnostic Criteria for ADHD Diagnosis
- Overview of the ICD-10 medical classification system for ADHD
- ICD-10 Criteria for Diagnosing ADHD
- Diagnostic Guidelines
- ICD-10 Code for Diagnosing Hyperkinetic Disorder
- F90.0 Disturbance of activity and attention
- DSM Criteria for Diagnosis of ADHD
- DSM IV Criteria for ADHD Diagnosis
- DSM IV Criteria for Inattention and Hyperactivity/Impulsivity
- DSM 5 Criteria
- DSM-5 DIAGNOSTIC CRITERIA FOR ADHD
- Inattention
- Hyperactivity and Impulsivity
- Treating ADHD
- Stimulants
- Non-stimulants
- Others
- Alternative Treatments
- Overview of ADHD Treatment Options
- Risks Associated with Pharmacotherapy
5. Clinical Trials
- Supernus Announces Positive Results from Phase IIB Trials for SPN-812
- Sunovion Announces Top-line Results from Phase II/III Clinical Trial
- Taisho Conducts Phase II Trial for TS-141
- Shire Announces Positive Top-Line Result from Phase III Trial of SHP465-305
- Highland Therapeutics Initiates Phase II Trial for HLD100
- FDA Advises Hold for Alcobra Phase III Trial MDX for ADHD
6. Products Innovations/Introductions
- Mylan Rolls Out Dextroamphetamine Sulphate Extended Release Capsules
- Tris Pharma Introduces Liquid DYANAVEL XR for ADHD
- Neos Introduces Adzenys XR-ODT
- Shire Introduces Intuniv, Non-Stimulant Treatment for ADHD
- Shire Introduces Elvanse Adult®, Stimulant Treatment for Adult ADHD
- Teva Adds Generic Intuniv® to Existing Line of ADHD Products
- FDA Approves Pfizer's QuilliChew ER Chewable Tablets
- Actavis Introduces Generic Version of Intuniv
7. Recent Industry Activity
- Shire Files New Drug Application for Chewable Vyvanse
- Medgenics Acquires neuroFix Therapeutics
8. Focus On Select Global Players
9. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: (including Divisions/Subsidiaries)
- The United States
- Canada
- Japan
- Europe
- The United Kingdom
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xfl3xq/attention_deficit
