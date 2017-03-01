Global Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics Strategic Business Report 2017-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Mar 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --





Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics in US$ Million.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview



ADHD Therapeutics: A Primer

ADHD Therapeutics Market Outlook

Factors Driving ADHD Therapeutics Market

Changes in Insurance Coverage

Addition of Formal Guidelines

Low Diagnosis Threshold

Advancements in Field of Medicine

Unmet Needs

Launch of Pipeline Drugs

Factors Inhibiting ADHD Therapeutics Market

Side Effects Related to Use of Stimulants to Treat ADHD

Under-diagnosis of ADHD Condition

Reduced Availability of Non-Stimulants in Certain Geographies

Competitive Landscape

Major ADHD Medications Available in the Market

ADHD Medications Approved by FDA

Patent Validity for Major ADHD Drugs

2. Noteworthy Trends In ADHD Therapeutics Market



Biological Psychiatry Gaining Ground

Social Media Drives Heightened Awareness

Stimulants Dominate the Market but Non-Stimulants Inching Their Way to Popularity

Robust Growth in Pediatric ADHD Therapeutic Market to Propel Overall Market

Strategic Alliances

3. Developmental Pipeline Of ADHD Drugs

4. ADHD - AN INSIGHT



Brief History of the Disorder

Common Co-Occurring Disorders with ADHD

Consequences of ADHD

What Leads to ADHD?

Study Reveals Deficits in Protein Levels in Brain's Reward/ Motivation System

ADHD Symptoms

Different Diagnostic Criteria for ADHD Diagnosis

Overview of the ICD-10 medical classification system for ADHD

ICD-10 Criteria for Diagnosing ADHD

Diagnostic Guidelines

ICD-10 Code for Diagnosing Hyperkinetic Disorder

F90.0 Disturbance of activity and attention

DSM Criteria for Diagnosis of ADHD

DSM IV Criteria for ADHD Diagnosis

DSM IV Criteria for Inattention and Hyperactivity/Impulsivity

DSM 5 Criteria

DSM-5 DIAGNOSTIC CRITERIA FOR ADHD

Inattention

Hyperactivity and Impulsivity

Treating ADHD

Stimulants

Non-stimulants

Others

Alternative Treatments

Overview of ADHD Treatment Options

Risks Associated with Pharmacotherapy

5. Clinical Trials



Supernus Announces Positive Results from Phase IIB Trials for SPN-812

Sunovion Announces Top-line Results from Phase II/III Clinical Trial

Taisho Conducts Phase II Trial for TS-141

Shire Announces Positive Top-Line Result from Phase III Trial of SHP465-305

Highland Therapeutics Initiates Phase II Trial for HLD100

FDA Advises Hold for Alcobra Phase III Trial MDX for ADHD

6. Products Innovations/Introductions



Mylan Rolls Out Dextroamphetamine Sulphate Extended Release Capsules

Tris Pharma Introduces Liquid DYANAVEL XR for ADHD

Neos Introduces Adzenys XR-ODT

Shire Introduces Intuniv, Non-Stimulant Treatment for ADHD

Shire Introduces Elvanse Adult®, Stimulant Treatment for Adult ADHD

Teva Adds Generic Intuniv® to Existing Line of ADHD Products

FDA Approves Pfizer's QuilliChew ER Chewable Tablets

Actavis Introduces Generic Version of Intuniv

7. Recent Industry Activity



Shire Files New Drug Application for Chewable Vyvanse

Medgenics Acquires neuroFix Therapeutics

8. Focus On Select Global Players

9. Global Market Perspective

