Board of Directors strengthened to support the Company's strategic development

THERADIAG (Paris:ALTER) (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER), a company specialized in in vitro diagnostics and theranostics, has today announced the appointment of Dominique Costantini, MD and Dominique Takizawa to its Board of Directors subject to ratification by shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

"We are delighted to welcome Dominique Costantini and Dominique Takizawa to Theradiag as independent board members. Their complementary expertise in immunology, the biotech sector and finance will be tremendous assets, supporting our development strategy. As we continue to pursue international expansion through partnerships with major pharma and diagnostics groups, their insight and counsel will be invaluable", commented Gérard Tobelem, Chairman of Theradiag's Board of Directors.

They are taking over from Truffle Capital, a company represented by Philippe Pouletty and Antoine Pau. These appointments are subject to ratification by shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting on April 27, 2017.

Following these appointments, Theradiag's Board of Directors has the following members:

Gérard Tobelem, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Michel Finance, Director and Chief Executive Officer of Theradiag

Vincent Fert, independent director

Pierre Morgon, independent director

Dominique Costantini, independent director

Dominique Takizawa, independent director

With over 20 years' experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Dominique Costantini has supported numerous therapeutic innovations in the international oncology sector. During her career, she has held various management positions at HMR (now Sanofi), where she ran the medico-marketing launch activities (immunology, endocrinology, infectiology and oncology). In 1997, Dominique Costantini co-founded BioAlliance Pharma, a biotechnology company specialized in oncology and supportive care, and was its Chief Executive Officer until 2011. During her tenure, she oversaw the Company's IPO on Euronext (2005) and was the architect behind various international industry partnerships (Europe, United States, China, Japan, South Korea). She also oversaw the marketing approval process for new products in Europe and the United States. To date, BioAlliance Pharma (renamed Onxeo in 2014) is the only French biotechnology company to have obtained marketing approval from the FDA for three drugs (Beleodaq®, Livatag® and Validive®). In 2012, Dominique Costantini co-founded and became Chief Executive Officer of OSE Pharma, a biotechnology company developing immunotherapy products to treat invasive stage cancers. In May 2016, she led the merger between OSE Pharma and Effimune to jointly found OSE Immunotherapeutics, a biotech company specialized in the activation and regulation of the immune response in immuno-oncology, in autoimmune conditions and in transplantation, and is its Chief Executive Officer and Director. Dominique Costantini is a doctor (Paris V) specialized in immunology.

Dominique Takizawa has been Secretary General of the Institut Mérieux since 2006. After joining the Mérieux group in 2001, she contributed to its strategic development, through her involvement in mergers acquisitions, and in the management of relations with shareholders and investors. Dominique Takizawa managed market transactions and supported bioMérieux's IPO. Previously, she was Chief Financial Officer for various companies, including Pasteur-Mérieux Connaught (now Sanofi Pasteur) and Rhône Mérieux/Mérial, during a period of major strategic change. Dominique Takizawa is also a Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of listed companies April and Adocia. Dominique Takizawa is a graduate of the HEC business school (Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales) and holds a DECF diploma in finance and accounting.

About Theradiag

Capitalizing on its expertise in the distribution, development and manufacturing of in vitro diagnostic tests, Theradiag innovates and develops theranostics tests (combining treatment and diagnosis) that measure the efficiency of biotherapies in the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer and AIDS. Theradiag notably markets the Lisa Tracker® range (CE marked), which is a comprehensive multiparameter theranostic solution for patients with autoimmune diseases treated with biotherapies. With its subsidiary Prestizia, Theradiag is developing new biomarkers based on microRNAs for the diagnosis and monitoring of rectal cancer, auto-immune and inflammatory diseases and HIV/AIDS. Theradiag is thus participating in the development of customized treatment, which favors the individualization of treatments, the evaluation of their efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, and in Montpellier, and has over 75 employees.

For more information about Theradiag, please visit our website: www.theradiag.com

