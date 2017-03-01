NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 03/01/17 -- BrainJuicer Group PLC (AIM: BJU), a marketing services and research company, today announces the winners of the FeelMore50, its annual ranking of the top TV and digital video ads of 2016. For the FeelMore50, BrainJuicer analyzes 500 TV and online video ads for their effectiveness, and awards them an Emotion-into-Action™ score -- a measure of each ad's ability to impact long-term brand growth potential. 2016's top ad overall was PepsiCo's "Doritos Dogs" and 2016's top digital (video) ad was UPS's "Driver Training Camp" 2016 is the first year that digital ads were broken out as a separate micro-ranking along with category and regional listings and included as part of the FeelMore50 list.

"US Digital Media ad spend is expected to surpass TV in 2017," said Alex Hunt, President, BrainJuicer. "As advertisers look to allocate more of their budget to online, ad effectiveness and ROI on the platform has become more crucial. BrainJuicer is working closely with advertisers to understand how their ads on both TV and the Web can impact long-term brand growth potential and click-through of digital content. BrainJuicer is the first company to offer a solution for measurement of the long term brand building potential as well as the immediate short term effect of an online ad before it runs."

FeelMore50's best overall ad for 2016 was PepsiCo's "Doritos Dogs," which received the highest possible rating of 5 stars for brand building potential. Consumers responded to the ad's humor, with the ad evoking emotions of "happiness" and "surprise." FeelMore50's best digital ad for 2016 was UPS's "Driver Training Camp." In BrainJuicer's Digital Content Test, "Driver Training Camp" also received the highest possible rating of five stars for brand building potential and four stars for sharing potential. Consumers reacted to the ad with overwhelming happiness and surprise.

"Both pieces of creative are best-in-class, 5-star performers within their respective media platforms and will leverage emotional engagement to deliver strong business effects," added Hunt. "Doritos has the edge and tops the ranking because it goes all out for humor and absolutely nails it, leaving more of its audience [9 in 10] smiling."

In its inaugural ranking of digital ads in this year's FeelMore50, BrainJuicer utilized its recently launched Digital Content Evaluation Tools. These were developed to help brands maximize business impact of digital content, by applying emotional metrics that predict long-term market share growth and short-term sharing and click-through potential.

To view the full list of this year's FeelMore50, go to www.feelmore50.com.

BrainJuicer® Group PLC -- the world's most innovative brand strategy and research agency, comprised of BrainJuicer Research, System1 Agency and System1 Politics, has challenged traditional research paradigms and pioneered the application of Behavioural Science to improve the predictive power of market research and help clients do famous and commercially successful 5-Star marketing.

The Company provides consumer-driven insight to 16 of the world's 30 largest buyers of market research and other marquee clients in FMCG, food and beverage, retail, financial services, electronics, health and beauty, automotive and entertainment. BrainJuicer specialises in helping clients realise Fame, Feeling & Fluency in order to create more effective advertising, more successful innovation programmes and new products, and measure their brands' performance in order to drive profitable brand growth.

The Company's innovative solutions have gained notice in the industry, which has come to regard BrainJuicer as a true thought leader and change agent.

In 2014, BrainJuicer was awarded the AURA for 'Trusted Advisor', as voted by AURA's membership of 600 client-side research and insights managers. BrainJuicer has been named Most Innovative Agency in the GreenBook Research Industry Trends (GRIT) Report for five consecutive times, since the inauguration of the award in 2011. In 2011 and 2010, BrainJuicer was awarded Best Research Agency from Marketing Magazine, and was named 2010's Best Place to Work in Research from Research Magazine. The Company is the only agency to have won ESOMAR's Best Methodology award two times in the last 26 years, along with a number of other awards for innovation, research excellence, and entrepreneurship.

BrainJuicer was founded by CEO and Chief Juicer, John Kearon, and has been traded on London's AiM (Alternative Investment Market) since 2006. The Company is headquartered in the United Kingdom, and has offices across continental Europe, in North America, Brazil, China, Singapore, and Australia.

Further information on BrainJuicer can be found at www.brainjuicer.com.

