Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2017) - Cava Resources Inc. (TSXV: CVA) ("Cava") announced today that it has granted 400,000 stock options to two consultants to the Company. The options are at $0.15 for a term of 5 years.

The Company also announces that it is continuing to carry out due diligence work on other prospective mining properties in both Canada and other jurisdictions and it is also continuing to evaluate its core holdings in the Casa Berardi region of Quebec.

For further information contact:

R. Brian Murray

President, 416-985-7810

John V. Hickey

CFO, 416-903-6649

