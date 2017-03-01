Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 1 March 2017 at 18:50 CET+1



Sanoma's Board of Directors has today delivered 161,978 Sanoma shares held by the company to 239 employees (without consideration and after taxes). More detailed information on the Sanoma Performance Share Plan 2014-2016 and Restricted Share Plan 2015-2016 is available on www.sanoma.com.



After the share delivery, the company holds a total of 316,519 own shares.







