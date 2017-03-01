Farmplan Releases Entry-level Version of Gatekeeper

LONDON, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Farmplan, part of Proagrica, has today announced the release of Gatekeeper Express, a new entry level, cloud based crop recording solution. Gatekeeper Express builds on the success of the market-leading Gatekeeper farm management software program.

"Smaller or less complex businesses need information about their businesses just as much as larger businesses", states Piers Costley, Director of Farmplan. "Whether this is to comply with legislative requirements, help the grower organise jobs or understand his margins, this simple to use solution provides a straightforward way to make life easier."

Following extensive research amongst farmers conducted over the last two years, backed with our industry knowledge, it was clear that all farmers require some form of information or data recording to ensure that their farm continues to run smoothly and meet the requirements of government and the marketplace.

It was recognised that many less complex businesses do not want the detailed insights and management information provided by more sophisticated software such as the core Gatekeeper offering. As a result Farmplan has used its experience and understanding of the industry to develop a tool that is easy to use and affordable.

"My husband and I run a mixed farm, we keep it simple and I reckon we are pretty good at what we do", says Emma Freeman who farms just outside Ross-on-Wye. "We do need to provide information to various people and organisations and that paperwork is one of my worst jobs. Having tested this software I can see that it could make my life easier. I picked it up pretty quickly and it was straightforward to use, taking me through the process using language I could understand"

"It's inevitable that farming is becoming more sophisticated, but it does not mean that anybody should be left behind", concludes Mr Costley. "Gatekeeper Express provides the opportunity for farmers to take that first step onto the ladder in a way that is suited to their business and we hope by doing so we can help these businesses remain at the heart of the farming industry."

The key features of the software include the ability to plan and record jobs and operations, import agronomist recommendations and produce reports to satisfy legislation as well as basic management reporting and nutrient planning.

Gatekeeper Express subscriptions start from less than £17 per month with no initial outlay. For more information go to www.farmplan.co.uk or call +1-1594-545000.

