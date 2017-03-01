Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 With Profiles of 47 Companies Including Many key Players - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Mar 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions in US$ Thousand. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.

The report profiles 47 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Adient (UK)

Alpine ( Japan )

) Altran UK (UK)

Atmel Corporation (US)

Clarion ( USA )

) Continental AG ( Germany )

) Cypress Semiconductor Corporation ( USA )

) Delphi Automotive PLC (UK)

DENSO Corporation ( Japan )

) EAO AG ( Switzerland )

) Elektrobit ( Finland )

) Gracenote Inc. ( USA )

) Harman ( USA )

) Immersion Corporation ( USA )

) Luxoft Global Operations GmbH ( Switzerland )

) Magneti Marelli S.p.A ( Italy )

) Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd ( Japan )

) Nuance Communications Inc. ( USA )

) Panasonic Corporation ( Japan )

) Robert Bosch GmbH ( Germany )

) Valeo ( France )

) Visteon Corporation ( USA )

) VoiceBox Technologies, Inc ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview



Rise in In-Vehicle Connectivity: The Cornerstone for the Growth of Driver Focused HMI

Providing Rich HMI Experiences: Vital for the Success of Automotive Digital & Electronic Technologies

Market Overview

Major Market Trends & Drivers

Growing Use of "Nomadic Devices" Within the Vehicle Drives Demand for Adaptive Integrated Driver-Vehicle Interfaces

Rise in Semiconductor Content Per Car & a Parallel Rise in Distracted Driving Spurs Opportunities for Intuitive HMI Solutions

Distracted Driving: The Bane of Mobile Technology Proliferation & An Opportunity for Intelligent Hands-Free HMI Architecture

Reduced Driver Distraction Tops Design Goals of HMI

2. Technology Innovations



Continental's Holistic HMI for the Future

Mobius to Aid in Automated Driving

Select Future Connected Car Concepts

Qoros Qloud Qubed ( China )

) Acura HMI Concept (US)

Honda CARpet ( Japan )

) SimbiotUX (US)

Infiniti Sypnatiq (US)

3D HMI Set To Be Next Frontier

The Way Forward for Next-Gen HMI

3. Product Overview



Underlying Technology

Automotive HMI Technologies

Manual HMI Systems

Touch Screen Interfaces

Advantages

Resistive Touch Screens

Capacitive Touch Screens

Voice-Based HMI Systems

Haptic Technology

Head-Up Display

Low Frequency Electric Field Sensors

Other User Discrimination Techniques

Vision-Based Camera Systems

4. Product Innovations/introductions



Nissan Showcases Self-Driving Car with HMI

Elektrobit Unveils EB Guide 6

Luxoft Showcases HMI for Rinspeed's Budii

Atmel Rolls Out SAM DA1

Atmel Showcases AvantCar 2.0

Spansion Expands Spansion® Traveo Range

MyScript Showcases Handwriting Recognition Technology

Mitsubishi Introduces Predictive HMI System

Continental Unveils Combiner HUD

5. Strategic Corporate Developments



Cypress Inks Deal with MyScript

Altia Establishes New Office in Germany

Magna Acquires Telemotive

Preh Completes Acquisition of TechniSat

Skyships Inks Agreement with Rightware

Siili Signs Deal with Rightware

Symbio Inks Agreement with Rightware

Neonode Signs Agreement with Autoliv

Elektrobit Signs Agreement with QNX

Edge3 and Honda Announce Gesture/Voice Control System Patent

Neonode Collaborates with Magneti Marelli

DiSTI and Green Hills Extends Partnership

Faurecia Signs Agreement with Magneti Marelli

QNX Collaborates with HI Corporation

Mouser Inks Agreement with EAO

6. Focus On Select Global Players

7. Global Market Perspective



Total Companies Profiled: 47 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 49)



The United States (19)

(19) Canada (2)

(2) Japan (9)

(9) Europe (19)

(19) - France (1)

(1) - Germany (8)

(8) - The United Kingdom (4)

(4) - Italy (1)

(1) - Rest of Europe (5)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n3vg69/automotive_human

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716





