Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 With Profiles of 47 Companies Including Many key Players - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Mar 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions in US$ Thousand. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 47 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Adient (UK)
- Alpine (Japan)
- Altran UK (UK)
- Atmel Corporation (US)
- Clarion (USA)
- Continental AG (Germany)
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (USA)
- Delphi Automotive PLC (UK)
- DENSO Corporation (Japan)
- EAO AG (Switzerland)
- Elektrobit (Finland)
- Gracenote Inc. (USA)
- Harman (USA)
- Immersion Corporation (USA)
- Luxoft Global Operations GmbH (Switzerland)
- Magneti Marelli S.p.A (Italy)
- Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd (Japan)
- Nuance Communications Inc. (USA)
- Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
- Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
- Valeo (France)
- Visteon Corporation (USA)
- VoiceBox Technologies, Inc (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Industry Overview
- Rise in In-Vehicle Connectivity: The Cornerstone for the Growth of Driver Focused HMI
- Providing Rich HMI Experiences: Vital for the Success of Automotive Digital & Electronic Technologies
- Market Overview
- Major Market Trends & Drivers
- Growing Use of "Nomadic Devices" Within the Vehicle Drives Demand for Adaptive Integrated Driver-Vehicle Interfaces
- Rise in Semiconductor Content Per Car & a Parallel Rise in Distracted Driving Spurs Opportunities for Intuitive HMI Solutions
- Distracted Driving: The Bane of Mobile Technology Proliferation & An Opportunity for Intelligent Hands-Free HMI Architecture
- Reduced Driver Distraction Tops Design Goals of HMI
2. Technology Innovations
- Continental's Holistic HMI for the Future
- Mobius to Aid in Automated Driving
- Select Future Connected Car Concepts
- Qoros Qloud Qubed (China)
- Acura HMI Concept (US)
- Honda CARpet (Japan)
- SimbiotUX (US)
- Infiniti Sypnatiq (US)
- 3D HMI Set To Be Next Frontier
- The Way Forward for Next-Gen HMI
3. Product Overview
- Underlying Technology
- Automotive HMI Technologies
- Manual HMI Systems
- Touch Screen Interfaces
- Advantages
- Resistive Touch Screens
- Capacitive Touch Screens
- Voice-Based HMI Systems
- Haptic Technology
- Head-Up Display
- Low Frequency Electric Field Sensors
- Other User Discrimination Techniques
- Vision-Based Camera Systems
4. Product Innovations/introductions
- Nissan Showcases Self-Driving Car with HMI
- Elektrobit Unveils EB Guide 6
- Luxoft Showcases HMI for Rinspeed's Budii
- Atmel Rolls Out SAM DA1
- Atmel Showcases AvantCar 2.0
- Spansion Expands Spansion® Traveo Range
- MyScript Showcases Handwriting Recognition Technology
- Mitsubishi Introduces Predictive HMI System
- Continental Unveils Combiner HUD
5. Strategic Corporate Developments
- Cypress Inks Deal with MyScript
- Altia Establishes New Office in Germany
- Magna Acquires Telemotive
- Preh Completes Acquisition of TechniSat
- Skyships Inks Agreement with Rightware
- Siili Signs Deal with Rightware
- Symbio Inks Agreement with Rightware
- Neonode Signs Agreement with Autoliv
- Elektrobit Signs Agreement with QNX
- Edge3 and Honda Announce Gesture/Voice Control System Patent
- Neonode Collaborates with Magneti Marelli
- DiSTI and Green Hills Extends Partnership
- Faurecia Signs Agreement with Magneti Marelli
- QNX Collaborates with HI Corporation
- Mouser Inks Agreement with EAO
6. Focus On Select Global Players
7. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 47 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 49)
- The United States (19)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (9)
- Europe (19)
- - France (1)
- - Germany (8)
- - The United Kingdom (4)
- - Italy (1)
- - Rest of Europe (5)
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n3vg69/automotive_human
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716