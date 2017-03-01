Françoise Bono, PhD, Named Chief Scientific Officer to Lead Preclinical Activities

Olivier de Beaumont, MD, MBA, Appointed Chief Medical Officer to Lead Clinical Development and Operations, Medical and Regulatory Affairs

Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO), a biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs for the treatment of orphan diseases, in particular in oncology, is pleased to announce the appointments of Françoise Bono, PhD, to the role of Chief Scientific Officer and Olivier de Beaumont, MD, MBA, to the role of Chief Medical Officer.

Their very specialized expertise will enable the Company to carry out its various projects, notably development activities on AsiDNA™, a first-in-class molecule acting as a tumor cell DNA repair inhibitor, as well as ongoing work to demonstrate belinostat's potential in association with other anti-cancer agents in various types of tumor. It also represents a key asset just months before the interim results of the Livatag® Phase III trial.

"Françoise and Olivier bring Onxeo a rare combination of extensive experience in the development of new treatments and an in-depth understanding of a biotech business model," commented Judith Greciet, Chief Executive Officer of Onxeo."As a biotech company, our challenge is to bring our programs to major value inflection points as rapidly as possible on the basis of pertinent and attractive data, and thus drive the Company's value. This is particularly important for AsiDNA™, which has substantial potential and for which the preclinical and clinical data generated over the coming months will be pivotal within this context. Francoise and Olivier's arrival to lead our thought process and head our teams represents an undeniable asset for the implementation of our strategy.

Previously, Françoise Bono spent over 25 years with Sanofi and Evotec and was, until late 2016, Evotec Executive Vice-President, Oncology. A prominent cancer biologist, she has brought several innovative compoundsfrom early clinical development through to IND filing and Phase I trials. Françoise Bono has led over 20 major projects, notably in the field of immune-oncology, and developed extensive experience in science, people management and project leadership and evaluation, as well as recognized expertise in translational and development strategy in oncology. Françoise Bono received her PhD in Cellular Biology from Toulouse University.

"I am delighted to be able to contribute to the development of Onxeo, which has successfully put together a promising and diverse portfolio based on innovative approaches liable to be a paradigm shift in the treatment of cancer. This is, for example, the case for the DNA repair inhibition technology that is behind AsiDNA™ and is one of the most exciting and promising of these novel approaches," declared Françoise Bono.

Since 2005, Olivier de Beaumont was with Stallergenes Greer as Senior Vice President, Head of Global Clinical Development, Pharmacovigilance and Medical Affairs, and a member of the Executive Committee. Prior to that, he led various clinical development programs and strategic marketing activities at Quintiles and Aventis, addressing a wide range of therapeutic areas and leading teams, notably in oncology. Dr. de Beaumont is a medical doctor and also holds a MBA from ESCP Business School and a Masters degree in Public Health Health Economics.

"I am thrilled to be joining Onxeo at this critical and transformative stage, and am extremely impressed by their tremendous drive to become an innovation engine in oncology. I am proud to be joining this experienced and dedicated team to help develop pioneering solutions that will address the unmet needs of cancer patients," said Olivier de Beaumont.

Prior to these appointments, preclinical and clinical operations were a single department. Former CSO Graham Dixon left the Company to pursue other opportunities. Under this new structure, Françoise Bono and her team will now focus on preclinical activities in collaboration with Olivier de Beaumont's teams, who will henceforth be responsible for clinical development.

Both Dr. Bono and Dr. de Beaumont are members of the Executive Committee and will be active participants in the Company's strategic planning, partnering discussions, and presentations to investors and other key stakeholders.

About Onxeo

Onxeo is a biotechnology company developing innovative drugs for the treatment of orphan diseases in oncology, driven by high therapeutic demand in one of the fastest growing segments of the pharmaceutical industry.

Onxeo's objective is to become a major international player in the field of rare cancers. Its growth strategy is founded on the development of innovative, effective, and safe drugs based on breakthrough technologies that can make a real difference in the treatment of orphan oncology diseases and considerably improve the quality of life of patients affected by rare or resistant cancers.

Onxeo's comprehensive portfolio features a broad orphan oncology pipeline, with 3 major products in several on-going preclinical and clinical programs, alone or in combination for various cancer indications.

The Company is headquartered in Paris, France with offices in Denmark and in New York, and has approximately 60 employees. Onxeo is listed on Euronext in Paris, France and Nasdaq Copenhagen, Denmark (Ticker: ONXEO, ISIN Code: FR0010095596).

Learn more by visiting www.onxeo.com

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Onxeo and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Onxeo is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors ("Facteurs de Risque") section of the 2015 Reference Document filed with the AMF on April 29, 2016, which is available on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org) or on the company's website (www.onxeo.com).

