The global urinary slings marketsize is projected to grow to USD 873.9 million by 2021, at a CAGR of just above 10% over the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170301005079/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global urinary slings market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global urinary slings market for 2017-2021. By product type, the market is divided into vaginal slings and male slings segments.

A urinary sling is a medical device inserted through a surgical procedure to curb the problem of urinary incontinence by controlling the urine flow. Vaginal slings are by far the most popular product in the market, generating over 83% of the overall revenue. The segment will continue growing over the forecast period, at a CAGR of 10.4%.

Technavio's research study segments the global urinary slings market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Americas: largest urinary slings market segment

"The Americas is the largest regional segment of the urinary slings market, generating over 42% of the overall revenue. The high number of baby boomers, high consumption rate, and high disposable incomes drive the growth of the market segment," says Amber Chourasia, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for lab equipment research.

There is an increase in urinary sling requirement in the region due to rise in incidences of medical conditions requiring the use of these products, coupled with their ease of use and high disposable income among consumers.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56724

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

EMEA: European countries drive demand for urinary slings

The majority of the demand for urinary slings from EMEA originates from the developed European countries where a large percentage of the population is aged above 55. Conditions such as diabetes, multiple sclerosis, and nephrological disorders drive the demand for urinary slings. Germany, France, Spain and the UK are the largest contributors to the market from the region. The market is also progressing in South Africa and MEA, where vendors are catering to the unmet demand by increasing product awareness through strategic initiatives.

APAC: fastest-growing urinary slings market segment

"APAC will be the fastest growing regional segment, showcasing a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period. The fast growth can be attributed to the presence of several countries such as India and China, which create a large demand for urinary incontinence products like urinary slings," says Amber.

Japan, Philippines, and Indonesia are other major contributors to the market from the region, owing to an increased availability of such products and the benefits that they offer. The increasing awareness among people, coupled with the rise in disposable incomes allows individuals facing bladder problems to cater to their hospital needs and other aids, thereby driving market growth.

The top vendors in the global urinary slings market highlighted in the report are:

C. R. Bard

Boston Scientific

American Medical Systems

Coloplast

Browse Related Reports:

Global Surgical Microscope Market 2017-2021

Global Hospital-Acquired Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market 2016-2020

Global Urinary Catheters Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like health and wellnessmiscellaneous, and outdoor gear. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170301005079/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com