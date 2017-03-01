As of March 2, 2017, the following bond loan issued by Svensk FastighetsFinansiering AB listed on STO Corporate Bonds will change trading code and market segment.



The ISIN code will remain unchanged.



Unchanged ISIN code New short name New trading code New market segment ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0009580160 SFF 113 GB SFF_113_GB STO Sustainable Bonds ----------------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Caroline Folke telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaqomx.com.