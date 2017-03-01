Orion Oyj: Orion Corporation: Transfer of 107,965 own B-shares on 1 March 2017

ORION CORPORATIONÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1 MARCH 2017 at 19.00 EETÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Orion Corporation: Transfer of 107,965 own B-shares on 1 March 2017

In accordance with a decision by the Board of Directors, Orion Corporation has on 1 March 2017 transferred altogether 107,965 Orion Corporation B-shares held by the company as a share reward for earning periods 2014-2016 and 2016 to the persons belonging to the Share-based Incentive Plans of the Orion Group. The transfer is based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting of 22 March 2016. The price per share of the transferred shares is EUR 47.1011, which is the volume weighted average quotation of the Orion Corporation B-share on 1 March 2017. Accordingly, the total transaction price of the transferred shares is EUR 5,085,270.26

After the share transfer, the total number of own B-shares held by Orion Corporation is 675,401.

Orion Corporation has informed about the Share-based Incentive Plans in stock exchange releases on 5 February 2013 and on 2 February 2016.

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and diagnostic tests. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory for which Orion developes inhaled EasyhalerÂ® pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2016 amounted to EUR 1,074 million and the company had about 3,500 employees. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Founded in 1917, Orion celebrates its centennial anniversary in 2017.

