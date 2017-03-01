Research and Markets - Global Commercial Aircraft Market 2017-2035: Top 5 Companies - ATR, Airbus SA, Bombardier Inc., Embraer SA & The Boeing Company

DUBLIN, Mar 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Commercial Aircraft Market - 2017-2035 - Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, OEM Strategies & Plans, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook through 2035" report to their offering.

The Global Commercial Aircraft market has crossed the peak demand threshold on the demand curve after a shortened, 12 year full scale demand boom cycle as reflected by the dismal order intake across industry OEMs over the past 2 years. The demand boom was driven by a combination of favorable demand drivers, macroeconomic forces and technological advances by the industry which transpired into record airlines profits over the past few years.



The last 2 years, however, have witnessed a stagnation & softening of order intake for new commercial aircrafts, especially wide body jets, across most key industry OEMs amid an uncertain geopolitical environment, slowing down of global economy with increasing macroeconomic uncertainty and downward spiraling yield trend across airlines operators with projected, near-term increase in oil prices likely to put further pressure on profitability with some leading global legacy carriers already looking actively at measures to trim cost base.

The long term demand drivers & fundamentals for commercial aviation, however, remain firmly in place with a strong passenger traffic growth trend projected over the next 2 decades. The strategic focus across industry OEMs & the industry value chain is laser sharp on ramping up production to deliver on the huge accumulated order backlog, estimated to be worth over 7-8 years of production.



The global commercial aircraft market, thus, is juxtaposed between two contrasting trends led by a slowdown in market demand for new aircrafts by carriers on the demand side while the industry OEMs ramp up production to accelerate deliveries on the supply side as they prepare to reap the rich harvest over medium term. Further, the year 2017 is going to be significant for the industry with a number of new commercial aircraft programs scheduled to enter service led by A321neo, 737MAX and the 787-10.

Key Topics Covered:



Global Commercial Aircraft Market Competitive Landscape Analysis on Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers - Boeing, Airbus, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR Business Structure & Snapshot Financial Performance Snapshot -Charts & Analysis for each OEM Section - 5 - Strategic Positioning & SWOT Analysis - For Each of the 5 Key Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers Key Strategies & Plans - For Each of the Top 5 Commercial Aircraft OEMs - Comprehensive Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for each Aircraft Manufacturer Global Commercial Aircraft Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics Key Trends Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors Strategic Market Outlook - Commercial Aviation Market 2016- 2035

