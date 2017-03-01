Technavio market research analysts forecast the digital education publishing market in the USto grow at a CAGR of close to 11% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170301005081/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the digital education publishing market in the US from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the digital education publishing market in the USfor2017-2021. The report also lists K-12, higher education, and corporate/skill-based learning as the three major end-user segments, of which the K-12 segment, with a market share of more than 48% emerged as the largest contributor to the digital education publishing market in the US, in 2016.

According to Jhansi Mary, a lead analyst at Technavio for education technology research, "The US was an early adopter of digitization and the market for digital education products such as e-books, e-textbooks, e-journals, and e-magazines had seen significant growth over the years and is expected to increase further due to various factors such as proliferation of mobile devices, changes in teaching pedagogy and increasing investments in ICT."

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56812

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio education sector analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the digital education publishing market in the US:

Opportunity to capitalize on growing market for mobile devices

Growth of for-profit and online learning institutions in the US

Investment in ICT in education sector

Opportunity to capitalize on growing market for mobile devices

In the US, the leading country in the global digital education publishing market, the proliferation of e-readers and tablets is expected to have a significant impact on market growth. Publishers are optimizing their content for each device and are mastering new skills and capabilities like digital marketing to capitalize on the growing base of mobile deviceusers. By the end of the forecast period, nearly 100% of the US population over than age of 13 will own a smartphone. In step with the proliferation of new file formats and reading devices, vendors are developing infrastructure and capacity to digitize their publishing business at a swift pace.

"Vendors in the market are focusing on optimizing content for smaller mobile devices. There is also a focus on interacting with students through Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube," says Jhansi.

Growth of for-profit and online learning institutions in the US

Advances in mobile technologies have created a shift from the traditional models of classroom settings. The older and rigid models of one-to-many classrooms have given flexible and personalized models of learning. Modern technology-based education caters to a diverse learner-base with varying skillsets.

Digital education publishers adjust their content and services to suit the needs of their educational target segment, which acts as a profitable differentiating factor against competitors. Publishers also include material to cater to regional consumers. Incorporation of niche subjects, superior customer service, and regional website language are other differentiating factors.

Investment in ICT in education sector

Advances in technology and increased broadband network along with schemes like BYOD have brought about a change in the education paradigm with the implementation of innovative learning methods such as flipped classrooms, blended learning, simulations, experiential, and inquiry-based learning. Educational institutions are also increasingly incorporating hardware like interactive whiteboards and interactive tables along with software for assessment, content creation, learning management, and student information systems.

More innovative pedagogical learning methods, comprising active learning strategies and competency-based education models, are implemented in the education sector in the US. Thus, the demand for digital education content in the form of e-books and e-textbooks will gain traction. This will gain further momentum with an increase in investment on ICT hardware and software solutions.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Content Publishing Market 2017-2021

Global Digital Educational Publishing Market 2016-2020

Global Consumer Book Publishing Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like K12 and higher education, and school and college essentials. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170301005081/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com