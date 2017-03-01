The global airport display systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

In this market research report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the globalairport display systemsmarketfor 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into Airport Operation Control Centre (AOCC) display systems and Departure Control System (DCS) display systems, of which the AOCC display systems accounted for more than 57% of the market share in 2016.

"The growing importance of self-service airports is expected to drive the demand for airport display systems, thereby contributing to customer satisfaction and staff productivity," says Avimanyu Basu, a lead aerospaceresearch expert from Technavio.

Technavio's aerospace and defense research analysts segment the global airport display systems market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

In 2016, with a market share of over 37%, the Americas emerged as the market leader in the global airport display systems market, followed by EMEA with close to 36% and APAC with more than 27%.

Airport display systems market in the Americas

North America spends heavily on its aviation sector owing to the region's technological innovations. Although Canada and the countries in South America (Argentina and Brazil) make some investments in the development of these systems, the market is primarily dependent on the US.

"In the coming years, passenger traffic is expected to surge, and it is very important to manage this crowd effectually by enabling appropriate channels. The display systems can appropriately guide the passengers through these channels by conveying the appropriate information in multiple languages," says Avimanyu.

Airport display systems market in EMEA

In 2015, approximately 7,000 airports and airfields were active in EMEA. Europe, in particular, had more than 1.93 billion passengers in the same year. Similarly, the Middle East countries had an air traffic of over 334 million passengers, showing a 9.6% increase than that of the previous year.

Airports across EMEA are witnessing a steady growth in passenger traffic due to which. airport authorities are investing in enhancing their services. For instance, Russian airports have planned to invest USD 61 billion over 2015-2018, in a bid to redevelop and upgrade their services.

Airport display systems market in APAC

China will be the major contributor to the growth of the market in this region because of its high investments in the modernization and construction of new airports. It is anticipated that China will increase the number of its commercial airports from 202 in 2014 to 260 in 2020.

Also, major airports in countries such as China, Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Singapore registered a steady growth in passenger traffic in 2015 due to which airport authorities of the region have made simultaneous investments in the market. For instance, in 2015, Thales and Beijing Easy Sky Technology jointly signed a contract with the Civil Aviation Authority of China's East Air Traffic Management Bureau. The contract covered the upgrading of the new automated air traffic and departure management system at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport.

The top vendors in the global airport display systems market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

INFORM Software

RESA

Rockwell Collins

Siemens

Ultra-Electronics

