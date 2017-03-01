Biofuel Enzymes Market 2015-2022: Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Focus on Biofuels as the Future Energy Security Solution Drives Strong Demand for Biofuel Enzymes - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Mar 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Biofuel Enzymes - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Biofuel Enzymes in US$ Thousand by the following Product Types: Xylanase, Amylase, Cellulase, and Others.

The report profiles 24 companies including many key and niche players such as



AB Enzymes GmbH ( Germany )

) Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. ( India )

) Agrivida, Inc. ( USA )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Verenium Corporation ( Germany )

) CLEA Technologies B.V. ( Netherlands )

) E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company ( USA )

) Enzyme Supplies Limited (UK)

Iogen Corporation ( Canada )

) Metgen Oy ( Finland )

) NextCAT, Inc. ( USA )

) Noor Enzymes Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) Novozymes A/S ( Denmark )

) Royal DSM NV ( Netherlands )

) TransBiodiesel Ltd. ( Israel )

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview



Biofuel Enzymes: Delivering Productivity, Performance, and Environment Benefits in Biofuels Production

Focus on Biofuels as the Future Energy Security Solution Drives Strong Demand for Biofuel Enzymes

Factors Driving the Shift towards Bio-Fuels

Expanding Role of Renewable Fuels in the Global Energy Mix

Key Pollutants Present in Petroleum-based Fuel Emissions

Hydrocarbons (HCs)

Carbon Monoxide (CO)

Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx)

Particulate Matter (PM)

Superiority of Enzyme-based Production over Conventional Method Drives Widespread Adoption

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets: Key Revenue Contributors

Despite Slower Growth, Developing Countries Offer Huge Market Potential

Improving Economic Growth Encourage Optimistic Market Outlook

Competitive Landscape

Leading Players in the Biofuel Enzymes Market

Vendors Focus on Partnerships to Improve Prospects

2. Market Trends, Issues & Drivers



Growing Use of Biofuel Enzymes in Second Generation Bioethanol and Advanced Biodiesel Production Drive Market Growth

Expanding Footprint of Second-Generation Biofuels: An Important Opportunity Indicator

First Generation Vs Second Generation Biofuels: A Snapshot

Projected Growth in Cellulosic Biofuels Demand to Underpin Enzymes Sales

Cellulosic Biofuels Vs Conventional Biofuels and Petroleum

Improving Economics of Cellulosic Biofuel Production Augur Well

Switchgrass: Potential Feedstock in Advanced Biofuel Production

Myriad Benefits Continue to Sustain Demand for Amylases in Fuel Ethanol Production

New Enzyme Compounds to Drive Growth of Amylase Biofuel Enzyme Market

Bright Prospects for Cellulase Enzymes in Cellulosic Ethanol Production

Favorable Biofuel Blend Mandates & Blend Targets Offer Opportunities on a Platter

Biofuel Blend Mandates & Blend Targets for Major Countries

Enzymatic Production of Biodiesel from Low Quality Oils Gathers Steam

Increase in Algae-based Biofuel Production to Benefit Market Expansion

Innovative Technologies and Strategies Fuel Demand for Algal Fuel

Ongoing R&D Efforts to Strengthen Future Growth Prospects

3. Product Overview



Biofuel Enzymes: An Introduction

Biofuel Enzymes Vs Chemical Catalysts

Benefits of Biofuel Enzymes

Limitations of Biofuel Enzymes

Limited Reproducibility

Thermal Instability

Low Catalytic Activity in Process Conditions

4. Product Innovations/introductions



DuPont Rolls Out OPTIMASH® AD-100

Novozymes Introduces Fermax Enzyme Protease

Novozymes Launches Avantec Amp

Novozymes Introduces Liquozyme® LpH

TransBiodiesel Develops New Enzymatic Biodiesel Production Process

Novozymes Unveils Eversa

5. Recent Industry Activity



Aemetis Signs License Agreement with Edeniq

DuPont Industrial Biosciences Signs Supply Agreement with MIAVIT

Novozymes to Establish New Enzyme Production Facility in India

SRS International Teams Up with Biodiesel Experts International

DuPont to Acquire Enzyme Technologies Business of Dyadic International

Du Pont to Supply Biofuel Enzymes to Quad County Corn Processors

Novozymes Inks Supply Deal with St1 Biofuels

Novozymes and Tactical Fabrication Collaborate with Viesel Fuel

Iogen Develops New Drop-In Cellulosic Biofuels

Compagnie des Levures Acquires Xylose Isomerase Technology from Butalco

Iogen Collaborates with Raízen

6. Focus on Select Players

7. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 24 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 25)



The United States (11)

(11) Canada (1)

(1) Europe (9)

(9) - Germany (4)

(4) - The United Kingdom (1)

(1) - Rest of Europe (4)

(4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)

(Excluding Japan) (3) Middle East (1)

