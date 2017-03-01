Biofuel Enzymes Market 2015-2022: Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Focus on Biofuels as the Future Energy Security Solution Drives Strong Demand for Biofuel Enzymes - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Mar 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Biofuel Enzymes in US$ Thousand by the following Product Types: Xylanase, Amylase, Cellulase, and Others.
The report profiles 24 companies including many key and niche players such as
- AB Enzymes GmbH (Germany)
- Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. (India)
- Agrivida, Inc. (USA)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Verenium Corporation (Germany)
- CLEA Technologies B.V. (Netherlands)
- E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (USA)
- Enzyme Supplies Limited (UK)
- Iogen Corporation (Canada)
- Metgen Oy (Finland)
- NextCAT, Inc. (USA)
- Noor Enzymes Pvt. Ltd. (India)
- Novozymes A/S (Denmark)
- Royal DSM NV (Netherlands)
- TransBiodiesel Ltd. (Israel)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Industry Overview
- Biofuel Enzymes: Delivering Productivity, Performance, and Environment Benefits in Biofuels Production
- Focus on Biofuels as the Future Energy Security Solution Drives Strong Demand for Biofuel Enzymes
- Factors Driving the Shift towards Bio-Fuels
- Expanding Role of Renewable Fuels in the Global Energy Mix
- Key Pollutants Present in Petroleum-based Fuel Emissions
- Hydrocarbons (HCs)
- Carbon Monoxide (CO)
- Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx)
- Particulate Matter (PM)
- Superiority of Enzyme-based Production over Conventional Method Drives Widespread Adoption
- Global Market Outlook
- Developed Markets: Key Revenue Contributors
- Despite Slower Growth, Developing Countries Offer Huge Market Potential
- Improving Economic Growth Encourage Optimistic Market Outlook
- Competitive Landscape
- Leading Players in the Biofuel Enzymes Market
- Vendors Focus on Partnerships to Improve Prospects
2. Market Trends, Issues & Drivers
- Growing Use of Biofuel Enzymes in Second Generation Bioethanol and Advanced Biodiesel Production Drive Market Growth
- Expanding Footprint of Second-Generation Biofuels: An Important Opportunity Indicator
- First Generation Vs Second Generation Biofuels: A Snapshot
- Projected Growth in Cellulosic Biofuels Demand to Underpin Enzymes Sales
- Cellulosic Biofuels Vs Conventional Biofuels and Petroleum
- Improving Economics of Cellulosic Biofuel Production Augur Well
- Switchgrass: Potential Feedstock in Advanced Biofuel Production
- Myriad Benefits Continue to Sustain Demand for Amylases in Fuel Ethanol Production
- New Enzyme Compounds to Drive Growth of Amylase Biofuel Enzyme Market
- Bright Prospects for Cellulase Enzymes in Cellulosic Ethanol Production
- Favorable Biofuel Blend Mandates & Blend Targets Offer Opportunities on a Platter
- Biofuel Blend Mandates & Blend Targets for Major Countries
- Enzymatic Production of Biodiesel from Low Quality Oils Gathers Steam
- Increase in Algae-based Biofuel Production to Benefit Market Expansion
- Innovative Technologies and Strategies Fuel Demand for Algal Fuel
- Ongoing R&D Efforts to Strengthen Future Growth Prospects
3. Product Overview
- Biofuel Enzymes: An Introduction
- Biofuel Enzymes Vs Chemical Catalysts
- Benefits of Biofuel Enzymes
- Limitations of Biofuel Enzymes
- Limited Reproducibility
- Thermal Instability
- Low Catalytic Activity in Process Conditions
4. Product Innovations/introductions
- DuPont Rolls Out OPTIMASH® AD-100
- Novozymes Introduces Fermax Enzyme Protease
- Novozymes Launches Avantec Amp
- Novozymes Introduces Liquozyme® LpH
- TransBiodiesel Develops New Enzymatic Biodiesel Production Process
- Novozymes Unveils Eversa
5. Recent Industry Activity
- Aemetis Signs License Agreement with Edeniq
- DuPont Industrial Biosciences Signs Supply Agreement with MIAVIT
- Novozymes to Establish New Enzyme Production Facility in India
- SRS International Teams Up with Biodiesel Experts International
- DuPont to Acquire Enzyme Technologies Business of Dyadic International
- Du Pont to Supply Biofuel Enzymes to Quad County Corn Processors
- Novozymes Inks Supply Deal with St1 Biofuels
- Novozymes and Tactical Fabrication Collaborate with Viesel Fuel
- Iogen Develops New Drop-In Cellulosic Biofuels
- Compagnie des Levures Acquires Xylose Isomerase Technology from Butalco
- Iogen Collaborates with Raízen
6. Focus on Select Players
7. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 24 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 25)
- The United States (11)
- Canada (1)
- Europe (9)
- - Germany (4)
- - The United Kingdom (1)
- - Rest of Europe (4)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)
- Middle East (1)
