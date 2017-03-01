sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
01.03.2017 | 18:31
PR Newswire

Biofuel Enzymes Market 2015-2022: Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Focus on Biofuels as the Future Energy Security Solution Drives Strong Demand for Biofuel Enzymes - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Mar 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Biofuel Enzymes - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Biofuel Enzymes in US$ Thousand by the following Product Types: Xylanase, Amylase, Cellulase, and Others.

Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.

The report profiles 24 companies including many key and niche players such as

  • AB Enzymes GmbH (Germany)
  • Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. (India)
  • Agrivida, Inc. (USA)
  • BASF SE (Germany)
  • Verenium Corporation (Germany)
  • CLEA Technologies B.V. (Netherlands)
  • E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (USA)
  • Enzyme Supplies Limited (UK)
  • Iogen Corporation (Canada)
  • Metgen Oy (Finland)
  • NextCAT, Inc. (USA)
  • Noor Enzymes Pvt. Ltd. (India)
  • Novozymes A/S (Denmark)
  • Royal DSM NV (Netherlands)
  • TransBiodiesel Ltd. (Israel)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

  • Biofuel Enzymes: Delivering Productivity, Performance, and Environment Benefits in Biofuels Production
  • Focus on Biofuels as the Future Energy Security Solution Drives Strong Demand for Biofuel Enzymes
  • Factors Driving the Shift towards Bio-Fuels
  • Expanding Role of Renewable Fuels in the Global Energy Mix
  • Key Pollutants Present in Petroleum-based Fuel Emissions
  • Hydrocarbons (HCs)
  • Carbon Monoxide (CO)
  • Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx)
  • Particulate Matter (PM)
  • Superiority of Enzyme-based Production over Conventional Method Drives Widespread Adoption
  • Global Market Outlook
  • Developed Markets: Key Revenue Contributors
  • Despite Slower Growth, Developing Countries Offer Huge Market Potential
  • Improving Economic Growth Encourage Optimistic Market Outlook
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Leading Players in the Biofuel Enzymes Market
  • Vendors Focus on Partnerships to Improve Prospects

2. Market Trends, Issues & Drivers

  • Growing Use of Biofuel Enzymes in Second Generation Bioethanol and Advanced Biodiesel Production Drive Market Growth
  • Expanding Footprint of Second-Generation Biofuels: An Important Opportunity Indicator
  • First Generation Vs Second Generation Biofuels: A Snapshot
  • Projected Growth in Cellulosic Biofuels Demand to Underpin Enzymes Sales
  • Cellulosic Biofuels Vs Conventional Biofuels and Petroleum
  • Improving Economics of Cellulosic Biofuel Production Augur Well
  • Switchgrass: Potential Feedstock in Advanced Biofuel Production
  • Myriad Benefits Continue to Sustain Demand for Amylases in Fuel Ethanol Production
  • New Enzyme Compounds to Drive Growth of Amylase Biofuel Enzyme Market
  • Bright Prospects for Cellulase Enzymes in Cellulosic Ethanol Production
  • Favorable Biofuel Blend Mandates & Blend Targets Offer Opportunities on a Platter
  • Biofuel Blend Mandates & Blend Targets for Major Countries
  • Enzymatic Production of Biodiesel from Low Quality Oils Gathers Steam
  • Increase in Algae-based Biofuel Production to Benefit Market Expansion
  • Innovative Technologies and Strategies Fuel Demand for Algal Fuel
  • Ongoing R&D Efforts to Strengthen Future Growth Prospects

3. Product Overview

  • Biofuel Enzymes: An Introduction
  • Biofuel Enzymes Vs Chemical Catalysts
  • Benefits of Biofuel Enzymes
  • Limitations of Biofuel Enzymes
  • Limited Reproducibility
  • Thermal Instability
  • Low Catalytic Activity in Process Conditions

4. Product Innovations/introductions

  • DuPont Rolls Out OPTIMASH® AD-100
  • Novozymes Introduces Fermax Enzyme Protease
  • Novozymes Launches Avantec Amp
  • Novozymes Introduces Liquozyme® LpH
  • TransBiodiesel Develops New Enzymatic Biodiesel Production Process
  • Novozymes Unveils Eversa

5. Recent Industry Activity

  • Aemetis Signs License Agreement with Edeniq
  • DuPont Industrial Biosciences Signs Supply Agreement with MIAVIT
  • Novozymes to Establish New Enzyme Production Facility in India
  • SRS International Teams Up with Biodiesel Experts International
  • DuPont to Acquire Enzyme Technologies Business of Dyadic International
  • Du Pont to Supply Biofuel Enzymes to Quad County Corn Processors
  • Novozymes Inks Supply Deal with St1 Biofuels
  • Novozymes and Tactical Fabrication Collaborate with Viesel Fuel
  • Iogen Develops New Drop-In Cellulosic Biofuels
  • Compagnie des Levures Acquires Xylose Isomerase Technology from Butalco
  • Iogen Collaborates with Raízen

6. Focus on Select Players

7. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 24 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 25)

  • The United States (11)
  • Canada (1)
  • Europe (9)
  • - Germany (4)
  • - The United Kingdom (1)
  • - Rest of Europe (4)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)
  • Middle East (1)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tl4x97/biofuel_enzymes

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire