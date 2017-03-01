Ammunition Market Worth 21.98 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Ammunition Market by Caliber (Small, Medium, Large, Artillery, Mortar), Application (Defense, Civil & Commercial), Type (Cartridge-Based, Non-Cartridge Based), Cartridge Type (Rimfire, Centerfire) - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is projected to grow from USD 18.08 Billion in 2016 to USD 21.98 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 3.98% from 2016 to 2021.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 104 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 190 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Ammunition Market"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/ammunition-market-923.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The base year considered for the study is 2015, and the forecast period is from 2016 to 2021.



Factors such geopolitical tensions, territorial conflicts, and political unrest in various countries across the globe are expected to drive the growth of the global ammunition market during the forecast period.

The defense application segment is projected to lead the global ammunition market during the forecast period, 2016 to 2021.

The defenseapplication segment is projected to lead the global ammunition market during the forecast period, 2016 to 2021. Increased presence of defense forces across the globe, along with growing number of conflicts in several parts of the world including North Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America, is the factors expected to drive the growth of the defense application segment of the global ammunition market during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=923

The small caliber ammunition segment of the global ammunition market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2016 to 2021.

The small caliber segment of the global ammunition market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increased usage of small caliber ammunition by civilians and homeland security personnel due to their less lethality. Moreover, open online marketplaces for small arms and ammunition also act as major factors contributing towards the growth of the small caliber ammunition segment of the global ammunition market during the forecast period.

The Middle East ammunition market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2016 to 2021.

The Middle East ammunition market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2016 to 2021. There has been a significant increase in military expenditures in the Middle East region in the recent years. As a result, industries related to military products have been witnessing significant growth in the region. Over the past decades, production of arms has also increased in the Middle East region, thereby becoming a major business for the key countries of the region.

Inquiry Before Buy @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=923

Key players in the global ammunition market include Orbital ATK Inc. (U.S.), Olin Corporation (U.S.), General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.), BAE Systems (U.K.), Remington Arms Company, LLC (U.S.), and Nammo AS (Norway), among others.

Browse Related Reports

Smart Weapons Market by Product (Missiles, Munitions, Guided Projectile, Guided Rocket, Guided Firearms), platform (Air, Land, Naval), Technology (Laser, Infrared, Radar, GPS, Others) & Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/smart-weapons-market-1284.html

Small Arms Market by End User (Military, Law Enforcement, Hunting, Sports, Self-defense), Type (Pistol, Revolver, Rifle, Machine Gun, Shotgun), Caliber (5.56MM, 7.62MM, 9MM), Technology, Cutting Type, Firing Systems, & Region - Global Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/small-arms-market-138024472.html

Subscribe Reports from Aerospace and Defence Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical info graphics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog@ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/aerospace-defence

Connect us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

